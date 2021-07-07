John Deere Classic pro-am a time for parents and kids to bond

SILVIS — Leot Taylor strolled through the grass Wednesday morning at TPC Deere Run, just a few yards behind a small blonde boy and smaller blonde girl.

The Taylors were one family of many out for the pro-am portion of the John Deere Classic.

"This is a day to relax, for the kids to run the course and see the sights, and for me to just enjoy being with my family," said Taylor, the 36-year-old wife of pro golfer Vaughn Taylor. "We've always loved the John Deere Classic and coming to the Quad-Cities.

"We enjoy our time here. I think we've been coming here since 2004."

Leot Taylor watched her daughter find a spot in the shade and squat to examine the base of a tree.

While the Taylors strolled, 11-year-old Kasen Ponder and his dad, Sean Ponder, were busy following Kasen's favorite golfer — 2019 John Deere Classic champion Dylan Frittelli.

The champ even signed a pin flag.

"My dad bought me the flag and it was pretty cool to meet Dylan," Kasen said. "This is the third year we've been able to come out. My dad and I walk to course and we get to spend time together and talk about golf."