SILVIS – A six-pack of golfers are renting a house for the week and turning it into their personal bachelor pad.

As it turned out, five of them not only made the cut, but are in contention at the 52nd John Deere Classic.

Denny McCarthy (15-under, T3) owns house bragging rights through three rounds at TPC Deere Run. Defending champ J.T. Poston and Chris Kirk are both at 13-under, tied for sixth. Sepp Straka sits on a tie 14th at 12-under along with Greyson Sigg. Of those staying in the house in a rural setting west of Geneseo, only Patton Kizzire missed the 36-hole cut.

“We got a lot of good golfers that are all staying together,” said McCarthy. “It's funny because we're all pretty good at -- we've been playing a bunch of games at the house, too. You know, throwing frisbee, baseball. We're all pretty good at that stuff, too.

“It's been a fun week. We've been playing cards, board games, outdoor activities, so it's been fun. Once you leave the golf course to go back to the house, everyone is there, and you just kind of jump into whatever game they're playing at the time. So it's been a fun week.”

Brendon Todd was part of that group last year, but opted out this year.

“My family came Tuesday to Thursday, so it was fun to spend some time with them,” he said. “I didn't want to put them through the debauchery of the house, so we got a hotel in Moline. It's been a great week so far, and it's pretty cool how well that house is playing.”

The 54-hole leader had a simple explanation for the success of those in the house, located in a rural setting just west of Geneseo.

“Great golfers,” he said, “with great golf swings.”

Shot of the day: Adam Schenk got his round off to a great start on Saturday, including potentially the shot of the day.

After a birdie on No. 1, Schenk roped a 362-yard drive on No. 2 that set up a 180-yard approach. His 9-iron approach settled just 10 inches from the cup – cut in a precarious location on the left side of the green. That, however was his only under-par hole until birdieing 16 and 17 to offset a bogey at 12.

“I just wan’t making any putts, wasn’t hitting anything close,” he said.

The late birdies left him at 15-under tied for second just one shot behind Todd.

“That gives me a better chance tomorrow,” he said.

Under the radar? With as many players as there are within shouting distance of the third-round lead, it may be difficult for anyone to be considered a favorite.

A few of the guys in contention are just fine with that.

“I like being under the radar,” said Alex Smalley, who carded a Saturday 62 and is tied for third, just a shot behind Todd.

So does Adam Schenk, who is part of that three-way tie at 15-under.

“I'm pretty good at that; I keep my head down,” said Schenk, who is also in search of his first victory. “I’m a little bit of a loner. I like to spend some time by myself, as my wife would say, which I think is healthy.”

With 23 players within five shots of the lead, finding any alone time on this leaderboard might be tough.

Bogey-free no more: After 36 holes, Adam Schenk and William Mouw were the only players bogey-free through 36 holes. Those runs ended on Saturday. Schenk was the last end his streak with a bogey on No. 12. Mouw had issues on the par-5 10th and carded a six there.

For Schenk, it was almost a relief.

“Not that that's a good thing to get out of the way, but then it was never in the back of my mind anymore of maybe going bogey-free for a tournament,” said Schenk, admitting that is something he has not accomplished. “It was just something I was aware of.”

Schenk’s 47 bogey-free holes to start the tournament tied Zach Johnson (2011) and Ted Potter, Jr. (2012) for the longest bogey-free stretch to open the tournament.

One for the ages: In the last 25 years, the John Deere Classic has produced the most wins by players under the age of 25, with five: Bryson DeChambeau (2017), Jordan Spieth (2015), Jordan Spieth (2013), Sean O’Hair (2005), David Gossett (2001).

The ages of those atop the leaderboard are: Todd (37), Smalley (26), McCarthy (30), Schenk (31) and Peter Kuest (25).

How it played: With the top 69 players who survived the cut in action on Saturday, Deere Run played to a stroke average 68.652, the lowest of the week so far. There were 280 birdies, and 12 eagles that offset 127 bogeys, six doubles and one triple bogey (on the par-3 7th).

Holes 8 and 13, both par-4s, were the toughest at 4.130 and the par-5 2nd was the easiest at 4.362 as it yielded seven of the 12 eagles.

Bunker shots: Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen followed Friday’s 8-under 63 with a 5-under 66 on Saturday and sits T16 at 11-under. The best JDC finish by an amateur was in 2013 when Patrick Rodgers finished T15, carding an am-low 270 total (14-under). He has played the last two rounds bogey-free after an opening 73 that featured two double-bogeys… Making his 21st consecutive JDC start, 2012 champ Zach Johnson (T39, 8-under) posted his 68th round of par-or-better at TPC Deere Run (77 rounds). … First-round leader Jonas Blixt (T6/-13) has had mixed results on the Deere Run back nine this week with scores of 29-36-30. The opening-round 29 marked his first sub-30 nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career. He would become the first player since 1992 to win this event with an over-par round during the week and the first at Deere Run. David Frost had a 2-over 72 in round 4 in his 1992 victory at Oakwood Country Club. … Vanderbilt University standout Gordon Sargent (T47, -7) will earn one point for making the cut this week as he attempts to become the first player to earn PGA Tour membership through PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program. He entered this week with 16 points and needs to earn 20 points on Accelerated’s points scale by the end of his third year of NCAA eligibility to earn PGA Tour membership – for context, since 2010, only three players would have earned membership through this avenue: Patrick Cantlay in 2010, Justin Thomas in 2013, and Patrick Rodgers in 2014.