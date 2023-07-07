John Deere Classic guests taste Quad-Cities staple

The John Deere Classic and Whitey's Ice Cream are both recognized as icons of the Quad-Cities.

Annika Tunberg, Whitey's Vice President, said the company has been serving ice cream at the tournament since its infancy.

"We're nearing about 50 years of being at the John Deere Classic," she said. "We love working with the John Deere Classic team. They're friends at this point. They've grown as we've grown."

Whitey's sends 10 to 15 employees to the course each day, Tunberg said, most coming from the location on 41st Street in Moline.

Eli Denton — a 20-year-old Moline employee — was stationed at the Whitey's stand along the 18th green.

"People are excited to come try it, especially people who only come once a year for the Classic," he said. "It's good to give one of our staples."

Tunberg said in-store traffic also picks up during tournament week.

"We're happy to give people a taste of the Quad-Cities while they're enjoying the Classic," she said.

Having worked at Whitey's for several years now, Denton said he enjoys returning each year to serve ice cream in a bustling, high-profile setting like the John Deere Classic.

"It's obviously better if you're a golf fan, to come and watch," he said. "But just being able to see it and have it right in front of you is really great."

Whitey's serves a limited menu at the tournament, including: chocolate malts, cookies n' cream shakes, Cherry Ace floats, Root Beer Ace floats, Chipper Sandwiches and the "John Deere Classic" sherbet.

In Denton's experience so far, cookies n' cream has been the most popular flavor.

This was the choice of 25-year-old Will Buse, who tried Whitey's for the first time while visiting the tournament from Dubuque, Iowa.

"It's pretty good," he said. "I would definitely recommend."

Reflecting on the two parties' partnership over the decades, Tunberg is excited to come up with new ideas for next year's tournament.

"They (John Deere Classic) know we'll be there," she said. "Supporting the John Deere Classic is supporting the Quad-Cities as a whole. We love to do that."