After scaling back in recent years, the John Deere Classic welcomed more than 100 hospitality clients back to the tournament this year — partnerships that many say are business builders.
The John Deere Classic offers a range of hospitality packages for sponsors and other business partners, from open-air table reservations to air-conditioned chalets along the course. Upon purchase, hospitality clients may then host their business customers or employees at their course-side venues.
"We just love having people here, and the engagement of it," said Jennifer Kress, tournament director of sales and development. "Any profits that we have are going back to our Birdies for Charity program … So we really try to keep it affordable for our clients and within their budget but still making sure it's profitable so that we can give back in the end."
Fans were ready to come back, she said, after last year's more "transitional" post-pandemic tournament.
"You're always nervous whether they're (clients) going to come back," she said. "This year, we are back to full capacity — plus. It's been very exciting.
"We have tried to develop packages that are accommodating to all groups sizes. We're always looking for ways to expand, especially if we have the demand. Some have reached out already for next year."
New hospitality packages this year included the open-air "Cabins at 17" and an expanded private venue on the 16th green, while general attendees can enjoy a newly-expanded Oasis Deck overlooking the 18th green and a new "Family Care Suite" for those bringing children.
The 2023 tournament also offered new ticketing options: the now-sold-out Clubhouse Pass, Hopper PLUS pass and Champions Club pass — the latter two permitting venue access.
Kress and colleagues gather client feedback and look to other PGA Tour events for inspiration on new hospitality options.
While new partnerships arise each year, Kress said, many are repeat clients.
Namely, Smart Lexus of Quad Cities and Liberty Packaging (formerly Miller Container).
Smart Lexus has been both a volunteer sponsor and hospitality client for 17 years, said general manager Todd Hopkins.
"It's got a beautiful view over the whole forest. You can see (Holes) 15 to 18; it's probably the best view of the golf course," he said of the "Chalets at 17" package, which Smart Lexus purchased Thursday through Sunday.
Brian Pearson, who manages Liberty Packaging's business with John Deere, said the company is a 15-year hospitality client.
"(John Deere) is one of our biggest customers here, so we like having our name out with the Classic and community," he said. "Secondly, it allows us to bring our customers out for some entertainment, see some golf and get to experience something they normally wouldn't get."
Liberty Packaging usually hosts customers — and employees — at the open-air Chalets at 18, Pearson said.
"We also like to have our employees interface with the customers," he said. "Maybe they haven't got the chance to meet face-to-face. This is a great place for them to do that."
Steve Eggers of Custom-Pak Inc., a client of Liberty Packaging, said he enjoyed the networking aspect among other extras.
"It's nice to get everybody back out doing this kind of stuff," he said. "We're humans. A lot of us enjoy these kinds of events."
He's attended the John Deere Classic for 20 years, both among general spectators and in the Chalets.
While Eggers said fans can cover more golf as a spectator, it's nice to view from a more "controlled" space.
Smart Lexus previously offered tickets for just two days of the tournament, Hopkins said, but bumped up to all four after hearing how much clients enjoyed the experience.
"This year, with the concerts especially, it's been a challenge trying to make everyone happy," he said. "We purchased 150 tickets a day.They (clients) like coming out and getting the better experience. A lot of our clients are older, and they couldn't be out here if they didn't have a venue, air conditioning, restrooms close, somewhere they can sit."
Aside from enjoying the cars, Judy Laird said John Deere Classic tickets are a perk that's kept her a Smart Lexus customer.
An avid golfer herself, she's also volunteered at the tournament for about 18 years as a standards bearer.
"It's a whole different perspective of the tournament," Laird said of the hospitality package. "I usually volunteer Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. I always save my Fridays to come here, because it's such a fun, great opportunity to watch the golfers."
Liberty Packaging bought an additional 50 tickets to accommodate weekend guests, Pearson said, after filling the 75 allotted to them.
"It's going to be a good weekend," he said, later adding that tournament staff has been, "fantastic" to work with.
Aside from giving Smart Lexus clients an enhanced tournament experience and exposing his business, Hopkins cites community impact as a reason to keep coming back.
"It helps spread the message about what Birdies for Charity does and how you can support 450-some charities with one donation," he said. "If you look at the economic impact of what not only John Deere but the John Deere Classic does to the Quad-Cities, it's an important event to sponsor and support. The more support we have, the more dollars go back to local charities."
While these groups bring clients into the John Deere Classic, other sponsors, like staffing company Kelly OCG, hope to use it to find more.
"We realized we wanted to have a bigger presence and a bigger relationship in the local market," said Kelly OCG vice president Leigh Epps. "We thought no better way to promote our brand than at the John Deere Classic."
This year marks 10 years of business between John Deere and Kelly OCG, Epps said, prompting her company to sponsor the re-vamped Oasis Deck overlooking the 18 green.
"It's a wonderful venue, in our mind, because it's close to all the action, has great shade, it's a beautiful view," she said. "The location is very accessible to all the refreshments and food. It feels like everybody's very happy to be here."
Open to the general public, the "Kelly OCG Oasis Deck" offers plenty of seating, shade and a deck rail; a mini putt-putt game and free koozies labeled "Kick-back with Kelly OCG."
To Epps, this environment is perfect for making connections and brand-boosting.
"Generally, people will ask a little bit about what our company does," she said. "There's a lot of discussions and headline news about talent shortages on a global scale, so, once we tell them what we do, they're like, 'I have a need, let's talk.' We've only been here a couple of days, but it sounds like the conversations we've had thus far have been very rewarding."
For information on becoming a John Deere Classic partner, visit johndeereclassic.com and click the "Sponsorship" tab.