Johnson tries to piece everything together at Deere Run

From 2009-17, Johnson had a win, three runner-up finishes, two thirds and a fifth. He’s 172-under par in his last 44 rounds at Deere Run.

“Obviously, I’ve got a comfort level here, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen,” Johnson said. “I’ve still got to go out there and hit shots and make putts. This is a place where I’m fairly confident I’ve probably birdied every hole, but I’ve probably had opportunities to bogey every hole.

“I’m going to go out and wait for my stretch because there’s plenty of opportunity here to make birdies. There’s plenty of opportunity to get the accelerator down on the floor and go.”

Johnson has had one of his best seasons statistically on the greens. He’s third in strokes gained putting on the Tour but outside the top 65 in greens in regulation and 92nd in driving accuracy.

He is coming off his best finish in four months at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut two weeks ago, a tie for 25th, and three rounds in the 60s.

“It was one of the best weeks I’ve had in ball-striking,” Johnson said. “I just didn’t make that many putts.”

If the putter can cooperate this week, Johnson believes he can be in the hunt come the weekend.