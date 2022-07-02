Johnston: Deere, JDC deserve help in next contract with PGA Tour

The 2022 John Deere Classic is quickly drawing to a close.

And so is the contract between the PGA Tour, Deere & Co. and the Quad City Golf Classic Charitable Foundation that keeps the annual PGA Tour event in the Quad-Cities.

The current deal runs through next summer’s event, so this is hardly a level-5 concern.

Historically, the three entities have renewed the contract during tournament week the year before expiration. It appears as if that won’t play out that way this year.

According to Deere & Co. representatives, contract talks are going well. JDC officials say negotiations are positive.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was in town Wednesday working on the contract extension and did a national TV interview from Deere headquarters in Moline.

The Quad-Cities needs this golf tournament and everything it does for the community — a $53 million economic impact annually according to Visit Quad-Cities figures and $12-plus million raised annually for local charities through the amazingly successful Birdies For Charity program.

This tournament will be successful no matter the date, no matter the weather, no matter the field.

And therein lies an issue that should be a huge bargaining chip for the tournament and Deere going forward.

This event has an issue of not being able to draw any of the top names on the Tour. It’s not a new issue, but one that has seemingly gotten worse over the years.

When was the last time this tournament had what could be described as a “star-studded” event?

Sure, we have had a few top-ranked players grace us with their presence over the years — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Vijay Singh, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, et al, and, of course, the one stop here by Tiger Woods in 1996 when he made his third Tour start — and should have had his first Tour victory, but that’s another musing for another day. Playing on sponsor exemption, Michelle Wie was also one of the stronger draws for the tournament.

There were only nine players in the Top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings who committed to play in this year’s event, the highest ranking of those being Webb Simpson at No. 58, and he missed the cut. Seven of those made the 36-hole cut but were hardly household names who drew many fans to the tournament.

With the partnership that Deere has with the Tour, you would think there would be some guarantees in place to help with a strength of field issue.

Shoot, you would like to think that the Tour cares enough about all of its events to make sure there are big-name draws for each.

A few years ago, there was talk on Tour about a “one-in-four” mandate in which players had to play in one event that they hadn’t been to every four years. Maybe that needs to be enforced.

The guys here this year have put on quite a show and Sunday’s finish promises to be a shootout.

But J.T. Poston, Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, Bo Hoag, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab and Christiaan Bezuidenhout don’t exactly move the needle.

Deere & Co. and the JDC deserve better.

