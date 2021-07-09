List shoots way to top of JDC leaderboard

The cut, however, ended Dylan Frittelli's first title defense. The 2019 JDC champ carded rounds of 68-71 with a nasty lip-out on a par putt on No. 18 ending his week.

With the title vacated, there are plenty of others ready to take the crown, and low rounds will surely pave the way to the throne.

“This course you can always expect to see birdies and guys going low, so it's not like there's anything funky going on,” said List of the packed leaderboard. “... It's a great golf course and if you do the right things tee to green, you can really make some birdies. I knew I had to keep going low and I'll have to go low this weekend.”

That was not a problem on Friday. After three pars to start his round on the back nine, List birdied 13 and 14. He then rattled off five straight birdies at 16, 17, 18, 1 and 2.

“Yeah, that's the beauty of this game,” said List. “Momentum is kind of funny and you can find it in the smallest of things.”

List said that his find came in the form of a couple of putting lessons. But his key Friday was his approach shots as he made only 59 feet of putts in a bogey-free round.