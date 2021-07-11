Moore unlikely to accept invitation to The Open

SILVIS — After finishing in second place at the John Deere Classic on Sunday, Ryan Moore seemed to mostly close the door on accepting the exemption for The Open Championship in order to have a family vacation.

Kevin Na, who tied Moore for second place at 17-under, withdrew on Thursday because of stricter international travel requirements related to COVID-19.

Moore said he’s had a family trip planned next week for the last few months.

“I need to go talk to my wife about that, but she’s going to tell me to go,” Moore said regarding The Open. “At this point in time in my career I’ve played a lot of golf tournaments. I don’t want to bail on a trip like that.

“It was good to see my body feel good and feel good throughout the entire week, but flying on a plane for 10 hours, a lot cooler weather, it’s unpredictable how I might feel. So I might have to weigh those things and figure it out with her, but I would say at this point I’m going to commit to going with my family.”

Moore said his current plan was to play the 3M Open (July 22-25), followed by the Barracuda Championship (Aug. 5-8) and Wyndham Championship (Aug. 12-15).