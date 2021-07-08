Most ex-champs had 'fairly roller coaster' day at JDC

Three former champions of the John Deere Classic played together in one of the morning groups of the tournament’s first round Thursday, and none of them were completely happy with the way they played.

Neither were many of the other ex-champs who played in the afternoon. Almost all of them shot better-than-par scores but only 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore, who remained near the top of the leaderboard all day, was totally satisfied.

Zach Johnson, who won the JDC in 2012, used the phrase "fairly roller coaster" after he shot a 3-under-par 68 in the afternoon.

Johnson birdied four of the first five holes, then mixed in three bogeys before being relatively error-free over the last seven holes.

"I think all in all it was pretty solid," he said. "If I could take out about three swings, three and a half swings, it would have been very solid. But I figured some things out from a fundamentals standpoint and kind of rode it in."

Dylan Frittelli, who won the JDC in 2019, shot the exact same score and had similar thoughts, although he lamented the fact that he took two bogeys to go with five birdies.