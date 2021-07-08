Most ex-champs had 'fairly roller coaster' day at JDC

Three former champions of the John Deere Classic played together in one of the morning groups of the tournament’s first round Thursday, and none of them were completely happy with the way they played.
Neither were many of the other ex-champs who played in the afternoon. Almost all of them shot better-than-par scores but only 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore, who remained near the top of the leaderboard all day, was totally satisfied.
Zach Johnson, who won the JDC in 2012, used the phrase "fairly roller coaster" after he shot a 3-under-par 68 in the afternoon.
Johnson birdied four of the first five holes, then mixed in three bogeys before being relatively error-free over the last seven holes.
"I think all in all it was pretty solid," he said. "If I could take out about three swings, three and a half swings, it would have been very solid. But I figured some things out from a fundamentals standpoint and kind of rode it in."
Dylan Frittelli, who won the JDC in 2019, shot the exact same score and had similar thoughts, although he lamented the fact that he took two bogeys to go with five birdies.
"I made one bogey the whole week last week so that upped my tally already," Frittelli said. "It was a good round. I've not been playing too well recently, so 3-under par on a tricky first day … I don't think the course is playing tough but the conditions are a little tricky, so I was proud of that round."
The two ex-champs who accompanied Frittelli around the course in the marquee group of the day were less pleased.
Three-time champion Steve Stricker and 2014 winner Brian Harman both finished at 1-under.
Stricker was 2-over at one point before bouncing back. He said the group’s 7:18 a.m. tee-off time was less than ideal.
"I'm not used to getting up at 5:00 in the morning anymore to play, and I kind of played like I was still asleep for a while," he said. "I righted the ship a little bit. Played well on my second nine, which was the front. Had a number of opportunities on that side. Made three of them but had about three more that were real makeable."
Among the other ex-champs in the field, Moore shot 6-under 65, Sean O’Hair (2005) 69, John Senden (2006) 71 and Jonathan Byrd (2007) 72.
One thing they all likely appreciated was hearing the cheers of the fans, something they haven’t experienced much on the PGA Tour this year.
"It was awesome. First tee on, it was awesome," Johnson said. "It was just nice to have people. It's nice to hit a shot and actually hear something, good and bad. … It's just great."