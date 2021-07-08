Munoz, Hadley ride afternoon to top of JDC leaderboard

It was great for Lebioda until his finishing hole when a wayward tee shot led to his lone bogey.

“I played really well,” said Lebioda, who hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation. “It stinks that's how you finish, but at the same time I think some of the putts I made throughout the round today make up for it for sure, especially the first one.”

That first one was a 26-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on No. 10 to kick-start his day. He added a 37-foot, 4-inch bomb on No. 15 and two others of at least 12-feet.

In the morning, the leaders posted rounds that were much more mundane as Reavie and Moore took advantage of plenty of course knowledge.

Reavie used his accuracy en route to a clean scorecard that included pars on all three par-5s. He hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens. Dropping 108 feet of putts also helped in his ninth Q-C start.

Moore had to stop himself a minute to think about his round that included hitting all 18 greens in regulation and 13 of 14 fairways. He made his fair share of putts — 115-feet, 4-inches worth — but he also agonized over missed birdie putts on his final four holes starting on 15.