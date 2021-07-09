Munoz part of new wave of South American stars

Three up-and-coming Tour stars, all of whom are in the top 31 on the current FedExCup standings — Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz — also went the college route. Niemann played at South Florida, Ancer at Oklahoma and Ortiz was a teammate of Munoz at North Texas.

"College really helps," Villegas said. "I didn’t help (Munoz) much in college. But then when you get on the PGA Tour, it’s tough out here, man. You don’t have coaches and teammates to rely on. You’re just out here by yourself."

He said he felt it was his duty as a fellow Colombian to help Munoz navigate those first few years on Tour.

"He’s a nice guy and he’s from Colombia so I played a few practice rounds with him and tried to help him," Villegas said.

It clearly helped. Munoz is 67th on the latest FedExCup list and sure to rise higher after this weekend. And he already has achieved one of his goals by making Colombia’s team for the upcoming Olympics.

Munoz said he thinks PGA Tour Latinoamérica, a developmental tour now in its 10th year, has helped get youngsters ready for the pro ranks but he said there are other factors, too.