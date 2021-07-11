Nice guy Glover punctuates a 10-year drought

"That's where the perspective came from and the self-belief. It was just ‘I know it's in there. I've just got to find it.’"

He found it Sunday in some extremely nasty weather conditions. While other players struggled with intermittent showers and unpredictable winds, Glover birdied five of the last seven holes to win fairly easily.

It was a little bit like his U.S. Open triumph 12 years ago when he prevailed in the rain during a Monday finish at Bethpage Black.

"I do always have in the back of my mind that I'm a pretty good mudder, if I can call myself that," Glover said.

"I was just saying to some guys out front that the key to a day like today is having a good relationship with your caddie and an understanding. My guy (Don Cooper) and I have been together 18 years, and he knows when I'm going to hand him the umbrella and I know when he's going to hand it back to me, and it's almost second nature. We've been through plenty of rainstorms and all that stuff."

Glover told Cooper in 2003 that he had a job for life, before they ever participated in their first tournament together.

They’ve stuck by one another through all those ups and downs. It’s what nice guys do.