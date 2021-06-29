Oakwood CC gets to be part of JDC's 50th anniversary event

And Oakwood will have a say as to who the final four players are who get into the 156-man field.

The four-spotter has been held at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan for a number of years.

However, there was a recent maintenance situation there that led to the grass on five fairways and tees being burned out by the use of a wrong chemical mixture.

“The course is still good and playable,” said Erin Strieck, head pro at Pinnacle, fully expecting the return of the qualifiers in 2022. “We thought it would be best to move the qualifier” this year.

And that is where the folks at Oakwood jumped in.

“Obviously, we thought very carefully about it from both sides,” said McCann. “We want to help out the John Deere Classic, obviously, but we have a holiday weekend for our members, too.”

Oakwood members remember well the hardships encountered with giving up their course for tournament set-up, play and tear-down. This will be nothing to that degree but still involves a number of tee times taken with practice rounds ahead of both qualifiers.