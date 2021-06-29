Oakwood CC gets to be part of JDC's 50th anniversary event

Under an unusual set of circumstances, Oakwood Country Club will again have a tie with the John Deere Classic as it celebrates its 50th playing in the Quad-Cities this year.
After serving as host course for the annual PGA Tour event for 25 years, there is a bit of irony involved as the former home of the Tour stop renews its connections with the tournament — even if it is for potentially just one year and on a fringe basis.
The Pete Dye-designed course in Coal Valley is back in the JDC picture this year, serving as the site of a pair of tournament qualifiers.
Roughly 80 golfers will tee it up there Monday morning in search of the final four spots in the field for the $6.2 million John Deere Classic that begins in earnest next Thursday at TPC Deere Run. The course will also host a pre-qualifier on Thursday that will involve 92 players, according to Eric Draine, Oakwood head golf professional.
Being able to be even just a small part of that 50th tournament is exciting for many.
“When you think back of where this thing was and that it almost went out of existence compared to where it’s at today, I mean it’s a great story,” said Oakwood club president Steve McCann, a former JDC board member and past volunteer chairman. “A lot of people put a lot of time into this thing to make it what it is today.”
And Oakwood will have a say as to who the final four players are who get into the 156-man field.
The four-spotter has been held at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan for a number of years.
However, there was a recent maintenance situation there that led to the grass on five fairways and tees being burned out by the use of a wrong chemical mixture.
“The course is still good and playable,” said Erin Strieck, head pro at Pinnacle, fully expecting the return of the qualifiers in 2022. “We thought it would be best to move the qualifier” this year.
And that is where the folks at Oakwood jumped in.
“Obviously, we thought very carefully about it from both sides,” said McCann. “We want to help out the John Deere Classic, obviously, but we have a holiday weekend for our members, too.”
Oakwood members remember well the hardships encountered with giving up their course for tournament set-up, play and tear-down. This will be nothing to that degree but still involves a number of tee times taken with practice rounds ahead of both qualifiers.
“We kind of worked the schedule so we could have plenty of member play and made the decision to move ahead,” said McCann. “… We were trying to weigh both sides of it, and I think everybody at the club was trying to do the same thing.
“You’ve got a premiere event that is having its 50th anniversary and didn’t get to have a tournament last year. We wanted to do everything we can to help out.”
Draine said that, despite the recent wet weather, superintendent Troy Shattuck and his staff have the course ready to go.
“It was a little slower draining (Tuesday) morning,” said Draine. “But the course is in great shape.”
Thursday’s pre-qualifier is for players without any status on any PGA Tour-connected circuit. The top 23 finishers and all ties in that will advance to Monday’s 80-man four-spotter that will determine the final entrants into the JDC field.
Draine said he is excited to see what scores it takes to get through on Monday, figuring 63s and 64s could be shot on a layout that relies on quick greens for much of its defense.
Oakwood hosted the tournament from 1975 through 1999 and became known as a place where players had to card low numbers to enjoy any type of success. The JDC then moved to Deere Run in 2000.