Of course, Deere Run welcoming golfers in great condition

While Stuedemann feels as if he is still working toward those ideal conditions, PGA Tour rules advance man Mike Peterson has been impressed with what he has seen at Deere Run.

“Conditions are great despite some of the weather — the 3.5-plus inches of rain that Mother Nature threw at us,” said Peterson, who also worked the 2019 tournament. “The golf course is drying up and it's definitely helped green it up a bit.”

All that rain allowed for some tremendous grass growth leaving “fairways, tees and greens perfect,” according to Peterson. He said that the rough was to be topped at four inches this week yet the green speeds were pushing 12 on the Stimp meter.

Stuedemann got a wicked grin on his face when talking about the rough.

“The rough is diabolical in places, for sure,” he said, noting it will take a few weeks to get the rough back down to normal conditions for daily fee guests. “The density is some of the best I've seen at this property. It will provide that fair test to the guys who can't keep it in the short stuff.”

Players were enjoying the conditions at mid-week.