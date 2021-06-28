Open Championship exemption again available to JDC player

Two of the John Deere Classic’s major drawing points revolve around the Open Championship that follows the Quad-Cities PGA Tour stop.

One aspect is the charter flight tournament officials offer to get players across the Atlantic Ocean to the site of the season’s fourth major, scheduled for Royal St. George’s in England.

The other is that a spot in the Open Championship has been available to the highest JDC finisher among the top five and ties. However, that final qualifying spot was not being offered this year because of adjusted qualifying procedures forced by last year’s Open cancellation.

On Monday, that changed.

“We got a note from the R&A with no real explanation,” said Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director of finding out the exciting news. “I guess we can speculate that things have opened up and their field is such where they felt they could bring that back into the qualifying process. I really don’t know and part of me really doesn’t care except for the fact that it’s back.

“I am so pumped about that.”

This restores the exemption the John Deere Classic has offered at the behest of the R&A since 2004.