Peterson bids emotional farewell to JDC (sort of)

It looked like a regular Sunday at the John Deere Classic with a nice crowd taking in an exciting day of golf and the festivities being capped with the traditional bagpipe processional down the 18th fairway.
There was plenty of great golf to watch as J.T. Poston capped a wire-to-wire run to the 2022 JDC title, his second PGA Tour championship.
Poston as well as Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo, who tied for second three shots behind Poston, captured spots in the upcoming 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland by virtue of their top three finishes.
Yes, magic again happened in the Quad-Cities at TPC Deere Run where outgoing director of golf course maintenance Alex Stuedemann and his staff again shined.
But there were some major differences as well.
One of the biggest was Andrew Lehman, who steps up to take over as JDC tournament director, spent Sunday morning greeting players on the first tee as they started their final rounds.
Clair Peterson, who had held that responsibility since 2003, slid over to the 18th hole and greeted players as they finished the 51st PGA Tour event held here in the Quad-Cities.
“I kind of missed it,” said Peterson of the Sunday meet-and-greet with the players that he switched to Saturday to allow Lehman the Sunday responsibilities. “So I hung around the scoring trailer (on 18) and when guys were done with their rounds. … It wasn’t goodbye, it was just, ‘Hey, thanks for coming.’”
It was all part of the transition that the tournament will embrace moving forward. Peterson remains active as a player liaison involved in recruiting players for the tournament and the Monday Pro-Am that he will now oversee. Lehman and assistant tournament director Ashley Hansen now move up seats and will oversee the staff that includes Micaela Booth, Jennifer Kress, Marshal Lamb and Sarah Hill, or what Peterson refers to as a “murderer’s row” of PGA Tour tournament staffs.
Taking more of a side step rather than a full sprint out the door of the Stone House office also made last week much easier for Peterson, he said.
“Yes, I’d be a lot more emotional if this was the end of my responsibilities with the tournament because I like hanging with the people so much,” he said. “…If I was just moving to Montana, and never to have anything to do with the John Deere Classic again, I’d be pretty upset.”
The 69-year-old admitted that it was an emotional week knowing it was his final tournament in charge. He equated it to taking his children to college.
“There wasn’t a sadness attached to it although there were tears, but ones of appreciation and being thankful,” he said. “That’s the way I feel here.
“I’ve had some tears this week. People have been unbelievably nice. But on that 18th green, it felt like I was tying a ribbon on a great gift and I was finally ready to walk away.”
And as volunteer chairman Pat Eikenberry put it as he thanked the 1,600 volunteers on the 18th green on Sunday before he presented the championship trophy to Poston: “We are back and now it’s time to begin the new era and onto the next 50 years,” he said.
That could also apply to the tournament staff as Peterson hands off the baton.
25 of our favorite moments from the 2022 John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Anthony Lange, right, and his brother Carter, left, hold up bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Webb Simpson reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandt Snedeker chips out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk to the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
D.J. Trahan hands his club to his caddie, Zeke Salas, after teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A rules official, center, examines Patrick Flavin's ball which landed behind Areanne Arb's of Sun Prairie, Wis., chair on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT Nikos Frazier
Lucas Glover, John Deere Classic defending champion, and John May, John Deere CEO, talk on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a ball to Lisa Volk of Ames who carried the standard bared sign for McCarthy and J.T. Poston on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kramer Hickock signs an autograph for Coral Cosme, 7, of Crown Pointe, Ind. as she stands next to her borther, Kai, 5, during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball onto the green on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Chez Reavie chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, right, outgoing JDC executive director, shakes hands with Andy Pazder, PGA Chief Tournaments & Competitions officer, after being presented with a gift, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira tosses his ball to his caddie after playing on the ninth hole during Tuesday's practice round for the John Deere Classic, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Keefauver of Washburn, Ill., gets an autograph from Brice Garnett during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Marcus Burkeybile stands underneath his umbrella during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT Nikos Frazier
Zach Johnson plays his shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nearby boaters cruise along the Rock River passing by the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Kevin Tway hits from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT Nikos Frazier
Micahel Gligic fist bumps Graham Muller, 11, after finishing on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT Nikos Frazier
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks up to the scoring trailer with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy, left, celebrates with J.T. Poston, right, after Poston won the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks down the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in the shade on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks down the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup reacts after sinking a chip on the ninth hole during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball in a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A boat is seen along the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup made perfect contact on this chip that he dropped on the ninth hole for birdie during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after missing his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Scensson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson looks down at his club after hitting off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Long hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson walks down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk past a Birdies For Charity sign during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with his John Deere Classic winnings, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks past his ball before taking his fourth stroke on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, speaks after the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, congratulates J.T. Poston on winning the 2022 John Deere Classic ahead of Sunday's trophy presentation ceremony at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston celebrates with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston, left, and volunteer chairman Pat Eikenberry pose with the John Deere Classic trophy Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, acknowledges the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, talks with a rules official about his shot against a tent on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda chips out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Milne and J.T. Poston speak during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after missing his first putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis, of Australia, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks to fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Emiliano Grillo lines up a putt in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Denny McCarthy reads the green in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener walk up the 18th fairway in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Callum Tarren shakes hands with Bo Hoag after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Scott Stallings walks off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Emiliano Grillo, left, and Denny McCarthy, right, walk off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates with caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Callum Tarren waves to the crowd in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston waves to the crowd on the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston, right, fiancee Kelly Cox, middle and caddie Aaron Flener, left, celebrate after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
