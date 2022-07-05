Peterson bids emotional farewell to JDC (sort of)

It looked like a regular Sunday at the John Deere Classic with a nice crowd taking in an exciting day of golf and the festivities being capped with the traditional bagpipe processional down the 18th fairway.

There was plenty of great golf to watch as J.T. Poston capped a wire-to-wire run to the 2022 JDC title, his second PGA Tour championship.

Poston as well as Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo, who tied for second three shots behind Poston, captured spots in the upcoming 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland by virtue of their top three finishes.

Yes, magic again happened in the Quad-Cities at TPC Deere Run where outgoing director of golf course maintenance Alex Stuedemann and his staff again shined.

But there were some major differences as well.

One of the biggest was Andrew Lehman, who steps up to take over as JDC tournament director, spent Sunday morning greeting players on the first tee as they started their final rounds.

Clair Peterson, who had held that responsibility since 2003, slid over to the 18th hole and greeted players as they finished the 51st PGA Tour event held here in the Quad-Cities.

“I kind of missed it,” said Peterson of the Sunday meet-and-greet with the players that he switched to Saturday to allow Lehman the Sunday responsibilities. “So I hung around the scoring trailer (on 18) and when guys were done with their rounds. … It wasn’t goodbye, it was just, ‘Hey, thanks for coming.’”

It was all part of the transition that the tournament will embrace moving forward. Peterson remains active as a player liaison involved in recruiting players for the tournament and the Monday Pro-Am that he will now oversee. Lehman and assistant tournament director Ashley Hansen now move up seats and will oversee the staff that includes Micaela Booth, Jennifer Kress, Marshal Lamb and Sarah Hill, or what Peterson refers to as a “murderer’s row” of PGA Tour tournament staffs.

Taking more of a side step rather than a full sprint out the door of the Stone House office also made last week much easier for Peterson, he said.

“Yes, I’d be a lot more emotional if this was the end of my responsibilities with the tournament because I like hanging with the people so much,” he said. “…If I was just moving to Montana, and never to have anything to do with the John Deere Classic again, I’d be pretty upset.”

The 69-year-old admitted that it was an emotional week knowing it was his final tournament in charge. He equated it to taking his children to college.

“There wasn’t a sadness attached to it although there were tears, but ones of appreciation and being thankful,” he said. “That’s the way I feel here.

“I’ve had some tears this week. People have been unbelievably nice. But on that 18th green, it felt like I was tying a ribbon on a great gift and I was finally ready to walk away.”

And as volunteer chairman Pat Eikenberry put it as he thanked the 1,600 volunteers on the 18th green on Sunday before he presented the championship trophy to Poston: “We are back and now it’s time to begin the new era and onto the next 50 years,” he said.

That could also apply to the tournament staff as Peterson hands off the baton.

