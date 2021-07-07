Picking a favorite? There are plenty from which to choose

SILVIS — So, you want to know who is going to win the 2021 John Deere Classic that starts Thursday at TPC Deere Run?

Well, you have plenty of choices — 156 of them, in fact.

And it's tough to discount many of them ahead of the $6.2 million PGA Tour event.

While you may not be familiar with some of the guys in the field, rest assured they all belong. And they all have game that can net a coveted Tour title.

With all due respect to the most recent winners here, I can guarantee you that nobody (or very, very, very few) had 2019 champ Dylan Frittelli or 2018 winner Michael Kim as pre-tournament picks to walk off with the bronze buck trophy and become the 22nd and 23rd first-time winners here.

OK, let's break this down a little bit ...

Want to talk about those trending? We have 33 golfers who finished among the Top 50 — 18 of the Top 25 — in last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, including playoff winner Cam Davis. Also here is runner-up Troy Merritt and a pair of players who tied for fourth — Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda. It was 34 until Brandt Snedeker withdrew on Monday with a reported injury.