Quad-City residents key to John Deere Classic success

Little started out carrying the scoring sign with the scores of the group with which she was paired. That job, however, did not last long.

"I almost got pneumonia," she said. "They put us in these little tennis outfits. We barely had anything on. It was raining, and a golfer put a jacket on me and put me in a cart."

While she's had various jobs over the more than four decades working the tournament, she's most recently driven shuttles ferrying members of the media to and from the course.

"It's my favorite thing to do," said Little, who sported tractor earrings and a green gold shirt, of her joy of meeting new people. "I've done it so long, people from all over the country know me by name."

As for her collection, Little noted pins were first given out during the Miller High Life Quad Cities Open in 1982.

"They didn't have pins before that," Little said. "However gets this when I'm gone it won't be special to them, but it's all real special to me."

Asked of her favorite memory of the JDC, Little recalled walking Tiger Woods off the golf course.