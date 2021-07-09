Quad-City residents key to John Deere Classic success

SILVIS — Dave Hunt squatted on the side of a hill off the right side of the 13th green, lowered his head and stared intently as Charles Howell III lined up a 9-foot-5-inch putt for birdie that rimmed out.
Hunt, 70, of Moline, has attended the Quad-Cities professional golf tournament since roughly its inception, back when it was the Quad Cities Open at Crow Valley Country Club.
An avid golfer who has been playing at Oakwood Country Club for more than three decades, Hunt eagerly awaits every year the opportunity to walk the course at TPC at Deere and follow his favorite golfers from afar.
This year, Hunt was particularly eager to watch the clinch birdie putts, the stunning green-side bunker shots and crushing drives after a year of no tournament because of COVID. He longed for the fond memories of bonding with friend and golfing partner Dave Stern, 63, of Bettendorf, over their love of the game and appreciation and awe of the talent and skill displayed by world-renowned golfers, and looked forward to warmly celebrating the PGA Tour event's milestone 50th anniversary.
But 2020 proved unusually cruel.
Hunt, president of Mid-States Specialty Sales, which provides nuts, bolts and fasteners to area manufacturers, was diagnosed with a severe form of pancreatic cancer, one for which he has undergone treatment for the last 18 months.
He feared he would never again step foot on the dew-soaked grass at TPC at Deere Run. Nevertheless, he was determined.
"He's been a real fighter," said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, who is friends with Hunt. "He has this quiet resolve. No one would have known he was battling cancer. He's been golfing and working" while undergoing treatment.
"He's been a great friend and dad to everyone," Rumler said. "Those are the stories that keep you going."
On Friday, after a year and a half of strength and fortitude, Hunt defied his own initial exceptions — and then some.
Hunt and Stern served as honorary observers, an exclusive opportunity to watch the tournament up-close. The pair walked inside the ropes, following directly behind a threesome of Howell, Adam Long and Greg Chalmers.
"It means a lot. This is very special today to be so up close and personal (with the players and PGA Tour play)," Hunt said. "As avid golfers, it's fun to see it up close and see the talent. ... It's just amazing the talent they have. It was kind of a tough year for everybody, and it's good to have (the JDC) back and rolling again, for sure. And it's been an amazing run — 50 years. It's really quite a long tradition here."
One he fully intends and expects to continue for years to come.
"Things are progressing and hoping for the best," Hunt said. "The treatment's been good, and they're keeping me going."
Returning the favor
Linda Little's purse is part badge of honor, part time capsule. Her purse is covered with pins proudly representing her 46 years of volunteer service at the John Deere Classic.
The 80-year-old began began volunteering at the tournament back in 1975, back when it was the Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open played at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Ill.
Little quite her job to take care of her sick mother, who required full-time care, forcing her to rely on public assistance programs "to help keep us going."
"I almost lost my house," Little said.
Wanting to give back to a community that supported her and seeing the importance and impact of money raised by the tournament for local charities, Little decided to volunteer.
"Because of the Birdies for Charity, I thought this was a beautiful way to give back," she said. "And once I started, I just kept going. I just come every year."
While she and her family did not directly benefit from money raised from Birdies for Charity at the time, "but they now ... fund the things that I had to rely on back then," including help from Project Now.
Little started out carrying the scoring sign with the scores of the group with which she was paired. That job, however, did not last long.
"I almost got pneumonia," she said. "They put us in these little tennis outfits. We barely had anything on. It was raining, and a golfer put a jacket on me and put me in a cart."
While she's had various jobs over the more than four decades working the tournament, she's most recently driven shuttles ferrying members of the media to and from the course.
"It's my favorite thing to do," said Little, who sported tractor earrings and a green gold shirt, of her joy of meeting new people. "I've done it so long, people from all over the country know me by name."
As for her collection, Little noted pins were first given out during the Miller High Life Quad Cities Open in 1982.
"They didn't have pins before that," Little said. "However gets this when I'm gone it won't be special to them, but it's all real special to me."
Asked of her favorite memory of the JDC, Little recalled walking Tiger Woods off the golf course.
"That was special to me because I was really rooting for him," she said. "And he hadn't done really well golfing. So he wasn't in a very good mood. So we didn't get to talk. He kind of walked real quick and I was right beside him. That was the extend of that, but that was still a highlight for me."
A perfect introduction
Jude Shriver was a bit over-enthused for his first outing at the John Deere Classic. To the mild, but slightly amused embarrassment of his father.
The 3-year-old, over anxious for a memento to commemorate his first-ever experience at a PGA Tour event, briefly ducked under the ropes in a dash to pick up Aaron Baddeley's tee shot on No. 9 that landed in front him a split second earlier. His father, Mitchell Shriver, of Montgomery, Ill., quickly lunged after him and him pulled back behind the ropes.
Jude, though, would eventually get his souvenir on the 18th green, being thrown balls tossed by Scott Brown and David Lingmerth.
"I just wanted to bring him to this tournament to introduce him to golf and just the experience," Mitchell said. "I just wanted to introduce him to the game and seems like a good tournament to come to. ... Perfect place to introduce him to it."
For more exclusive coverage from the John Deere Classic, go to https://qconline.com/exclusive/jdc/.