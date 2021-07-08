Return to Deere Run is best medicine for Moore's aching back

His best year was 2016 when he not only won the JDC but finished seventh in FedEx Cup points and made the Ryder Cup team.

He hasn’t won a tournament since then and he hasn’t been close to the top of a leaderboard this year. His best finish was a tie for 26th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February and at times he hasn’t even been able to practice much.

"There's been some stretches lately where I haven’t been able to do a lot," he said. "It's frustrating because I feel like every time I gain a little momentum, I kind of get derailed a little bit."

The back felt a little better at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, where Moore shot a second-round 65 and finished 54th. It has continued to improve since then although he said it’s still not 100%.

He has his work cut out for him if he is going to extend his streak of making the FedEx Cup playoffs every year. He currently is 194th on the list and he needs to get into the top 125 with only a handful of tournaments remaining after the JDC.

But if he can continue to string together pristine rounds like the one he had Thursday — he missed only one fairway and hit all 18 greens in regulation — he has a chance.