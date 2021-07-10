Saturday's third round John Deere Classic Notebook

"I played great today," Johnson said. "The scorecard is probably not indicative of the quality of golf. Frustrating finish, to say the least. … The positives far outweigh any sort of blip or negative."

Asked what he needs to do in Sunday’s final round, Johnson said he just needs to continue doing the same thing.

"I'm hitting a ton of fairways, giving myself a lot of opportunities, and ideally I need more putts to lip in instead of lip out," he said.

Moore of the same: Another former JDC champion, 2016 winner Ryan Moore, had another solid day to leave himself just two shots off the lead.

Moore, who has been battling back problems, has put together four straight rounds in the 60s on three other occasions in the JDC and he is in position to do it again. He followed rounds of 65 and 66 with a 68 Saturday.

"I'm just trying to play golf like I know how to play golf," Moore said. "I feel like at times this year I've been trying to do other things, and I think it's been getting a little cloudy sometimes in my head just what I'm trying to do.