 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smile Tour coming to Davenport, Muscatine
0 Comments
topical

Smile Tour coming to Davenport, Muscatine

  • 0

The Smile Tour will be stopping in Davenport and Muscatine as part of MCNA Dental’s #SayCheeseIA PSA campaign, which serves to reach children and families in Iowa to educate and foster excitement.

The tour will be in Davenport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, at Kwik Star, 2850 Locust St., and Muscatine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, at Kwik Star, 3605 University Drive.

Children and families who come to the event can participate in interactive activities, such as hula-hoops, drawing, bubbles, and more. There also will be free giveaway items and a chance to win prizes, including a $500 Kwik Star gift card.             

    

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News