Step into shoes of PGA Tour golfers with new, interactive John Deere Classic guide

Attendees can click to watch a video of TPC at Deere Run golf pro Andrew Elliot discuss and demonstrate how to play the critical shot on every hole and the strategy with which the pros approach every hole.

Fans can also click to see a 360-degree view of every green.

"Allowing the viewer to be able to pan over the putting surface and read greens the way a pro might," Dispatch-Argus and Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen said.

A link within the the digital spectator guide will also take individuals to up-to-the-minute coverage of the tournament from the Dispatch-Argus' and Times.

"Our job is to inform the community to the best of our abilities, and that doesn't always mean a printed paper," Christensen said. "We have tools like this developed and it's a matter of tailoring them to meet the needs of the event or news that we're covering. In this case, a digital solution was something that was right in front of us."

He stressed the newspapers will still provide the same "tee-to-green coverage in the newspaper" as it has in the past.