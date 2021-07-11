Sunday's final round John Deere Classic notebook

Not that he needed it, but 54-year-old three-time JDC champion Steve Stricker believes his play this weekend helped add a bit of credibility to his role as Ryder Cup captain.
He said the conditions "stalled" him big-time as his even round on a rainy and windy Sunday made him 9-under for the tournament and tied with six others in 41st.
Stricker has made five of his last six cuts and finished tied for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February and believes he can still add to his 12 career PGA Tour victories.
"I still feel like I have a win in me out here. If I can get the putter going really; that's been kind of the main problem for me lately," he said. "I had a chance earlier in the year at Waste Management. I feel like I'm hitting it well enough to contend, to get in position to try to win. Doing it is another thing, too.
“Any time I can come out here and play and be around some of the guys that are going to be on the (Ryder Cup) team is always important for me.”
Cheers to McNealy: After making his first PGA Tour hole-in-one on Friday at No. 16, Maverick McNealy had two cases of beer delivered for the media and grounds crew early Sunday morning.
A sign posted on the fridge read: "Maverick McNealy would like you to enjoy a beer — at the close of play today! McNealy made his first PGA Tour hole-in-one on No. 16 in the second round."
The 25-year-old McNealy, who finished tied for 18th at 13-under after an even-par round Sunday, said he'd seen similar gestures on social media.
"It was one of the most fun shots I've hit in my career and thought it would be fun to celebrate with beers in the caddie tent," he said, also crediting his caddie's club selection. "And beers with the media, because you guys cover that, and I've got that shot saved on my phone which will be fun to look at for a while. And also the maintenance crew. Whoever cut that cup on 16 I'm a huge fan of."
Schenk's best comes at JDC: Adam Schenk (T4, 16-under) had his best PGA Tour finish this weekend in 11 starts. It was his second straight Top 10 finish at the JDC after a tie for sixth in 2019, and fifth overall of his career.
Power moves: Seamus Power posted six birdies and one bogey to card a 66 on Sunday to finish 15-under and tied for eighth. The finish moved him up 17 spots to just inside the top 125 of the FedExCup standings at No. 123.
Johnson and Stricker top JDC under-par: Past champions Zach Johnson (T34, 10-under) and Steve Stricker (T41, 9-under) sit at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for most under-par at the JDC.
Johnson is 192-under in 19 starts and Stricker is 186-under in 18 starts.
Mack posts highest career finish: The lone sponsor's exemption to make the cut at this year’s JDC, Willie Mack III shot 2-over on Sunday to finish tied for 64th at 3-under for the tournament.
Mack III made his first PGA Tour cut last weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished T71.
Big finish for Monday qualifier Smalley: Monday qualifier Alex Smalley shot an even-par round on Sunday, but his 8-under total finished tied for 47th, the best finish for a JDC four-spotter since Randall Hutchinson was tied for 45th in 2012.
Bogey-free rounds: There were six bogey-free rounds for the second day in a row. They were carded by Patton Kizzire (65), Cameron Percy (65), Brian Stuard (67), Michael Thompson (67), Doug Ghim (68), and McNealy (71), who made 18 straight pars.
No. 9 and No. 2 holes keep reputation: The par-4 ninth hole was the hardest by average stroke for the fourth straight round (4.38), with the par-5 second hole again the easiest (4.44). It was the second day in a row No. 2 averaged 4.44 strokes.
Average score: The cumulative scoring average after four rounds at this year's JDC was a 69.51, which exactly matched the 2019 average.