Sunday's final round John Deere Classic notebook

Not that he needed it, but 54-year-old three-time JDC champion Steve Stricker believes his play this weekend helped add a bit of credibility to his role as Ryder Cup captain.

He said the conditions "stalled" him big-time as his even round on a rainy and windy Sunday made him 9-under for the tournament and tied with six others in 41st.

Stricker has made five of his last six cuts and finished tied for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February and believes he can still add to his 12 career PGA Tour victories.

"I still feel like I have a win in me out here. If I can get the putter going really; that's been kind of the main problem for me lately," he said. "I had a chance earlier in the year at Waste Management. I feel like I'm hitting it well enough to contend, to get in position to try to win. Doing it is another thing, too.

“Any time I can come out here and play and be around some of the guys that are going to be on the (Ryder Cup) team is always important for me.”

Cheers to McNealy: After making his first PGA Tour hole-in-one on Friday at No. 16, Maverick McNealy had two cases of beer delivered for the media and grounds crew early Sunday morning.