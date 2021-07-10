Tractors and golf: John Deere Classic makes for family-friendly vacation

SILVIS — Weston Lewis took a look at the big excavator with the golf club driver head and knew he had made the right choice to drive up from St. Louis to a rain-soaked TPC Deere Run for a quick family road trip.
The scene was something he imagined being conjured from his son's dreams.
"Because it's got his two favorite things: Golf and tractors," wife Heather Lewis said of their 3-year-old son, Walker, while holding their 3-month-old child, Dansby.
"The tractor aspect was pretty big," Weston added.
The family of four hunkered under umbrellas and sat in lawn chairs next to a tree near the 18th green Saturday afternoon.
While not a golfer himself, Weston said he will watch it at home with his son, who has seemed to take a liking to the game.
"He's got a couple toy clubs at home that he likes to swing," Weston said. "He's been to a couple of lessons, and seems to be doing well, so we thought, you know, John Deere (Classic) isn't that far up the road from us. So we figured we'd take the kids up and just kind of make a day of it."
They were undeterred by the weather, which made for a subdued atmosphere and small gallery.
On the weather: "It is what it is," Weston said.
"I'll take rain over heat any day," Heather added.
Aside from the giant, John Deere-powered driver, another highlight was Walker helping golfer Sungjae Im's find his ball by pointing to it in the nearby rough after a shot that got stuck by the trees.
"So that was kind of cool," Weston said. "The course is in fantastic shape. The tournament itself is very family friendly ... and very relaxed. If anyone has kids and is looking to get them out to a golf tournament, this is probably a good spot to start just because of the convenience of getting here."
How to correctly rake a bunker
If, like many, you believe raking a bunker is as simple and straightforward as pulling a rake through the sand, you'd be wrong.
Or, so says bunker raking expert Justin Wilt, 30, a turf maintenance intern at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., who is volunteering as part of the grounds crew at the John Deere Classic.
"There is a correct way of doing it," Wilt said while taking a break raking a bunker at the 9th hole.
"They ask that there's no waves and everything is smooth," Wilt said. "A little more finesse than kind of digging into the sand. We just want to leave a good lie for the players. A lot of people want to try to move a lot of sand around. We're pushing sand up to the edge (of the bunker). You don't want to drag sand down ... and leave all of the sand at the bottom."
Push or sweep the sand, he said. Do not pull.
"A lot of times, when you pull, you can leave ripples in it, waves," he said. "That way we kind of push it around and make sure it's nice and smooth."
'It's great to be back'
Bill Daters, 65, of Eldridge, stood stoically next to a tree off the 18th green, rain drops pelting the brim of his tan baseball cap.
"The weather's been fine," said a man restless for a return to normal and eager to scratch an itch to experience a live sporting competition in person after a pandemic-forced year-long hiatus.
Dater has been coming to the JDC almost every year for the past 20 years.
"It's great to be back at this local venue," Dater said. "It's a big deal for John Deere and the Quad-Cities and it's great for the charities they sponsor."
Dater came out in the hopes to seeing personal- and tournament-favorite golfers Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson sink birdie putts on the 18th green. He got his wish.
"I think people are excited to get back out here and get back in the swing of having this tournament in the Quad-Cities," Dater said.
