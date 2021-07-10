Tractors and golf: John Deere Classic makes for family-friendly vacation

"I'll take rain over heat any day," Heather added.

Aside from the giant, John Deere-powered driver, another highlight was Walker helping golfer Sungjae Im's find his ball by pointing to it in the nearby rough after a shot that got stuck by the trees.

"So that was kind of cool," Weston said. "The course is in fantastic shape. The tournament itself is very family friendly ... and very relaxed. If anyone has kids and is looking to get them out to a golf tournament, this is probably a good spot to start just because of the convenience of getting here."

How to correctly rake a bunker

If, like many, you believe raking a bunker is as simple and straightforward as pulling a rake through the sand, you'd be wrong.

Or, so says bunker raking expert Justin Wilt, 30, a turf maintenance intern at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., who is volunteering as part of the grounds crew at the John Deere Classic.

"There is a correct way of doing it," Wilt said while taking a break raking a bunker at the 9th hole.