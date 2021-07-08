Villegas has fond memories of Q-Cs, looking for more

That can be the best advice for anyone. He has had to follow that script as he moves forward following Mia's death.

And if there is any place where Villegas feels at home, it is here in the Quad-Cities. He appreciates being here, even though this is his first return since 2017 when he finished T19 for his best placing in 10 starts.

“I love this place. I love this place,” Villegas said. “I didn't get a chance to come the last few years, but I'm here. This is where I made my first check, by the way, on the PGA Tour. In 2004 I made my first check here.

“I remember parring the ninth hole to make the cut, and I've got good memories."

That putt got him to the weekend where he shot 68-73 to place T59 and cash a check for $8,284.

"There's great people around this town," he said. "They put on a great show, they put a great tournament. John Deere has been supportive of the PGA Tour and our job for many, many years, and I always enjoy being here.”

He would enjoy this stay a whole lot better if he can stay near the top of the leaderboard.