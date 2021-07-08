Villegas has fond memories of Q-Cs, looking for more

SILVIS — Settling into a round of golf is a good place for Camilo Villegas.
It's where he feels most comfortable these days and can actually focus on golf again.
“I'm happy to be playing golf, man,” he said.
That showed on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in the first round of the $6.2 million PGA Tour event. He opened with a bogey-free 64 and sat in a tie for third place at the 50th annual event with Chez Reavie and Hank Lebioda.
Getting back to normal and being able to focus on golf is a good sign. Villegas and his wife, Maria Ochoa, suffered through the death of their young daughter Mia, who died of cancer at age 2 in 2020.
“The support has been unbelievable,” said Villegas on Thursday, “and I'm really happy to play golf, so here we are again.”
Yes, here we are again.
In very familiar turf for the 39-year-old Colombian who now resides in Jupiter, Fla.
His opening-round score matched his low tournament round at Deere Run. That previous 64 came in the opening round of the 2013 event when he shared the first-round lead with Zach Johnson before faltering to a 71st-place finish.
“I never think on that,” said Villegas with a shrug. “I just try to stay in the present and hit shots.”
That can be the best advice for anyone. He has had to follow that script as he moves forward following Mia's death.
And if there is any place where Villegas feels at home, it is here in the Quad-Cities. He appreciates being here, even though this is his first return since 2017 when he finished T19 for his best placing in 10 starts.
“I love this place. I love this place,” Villegas said. “I didn't get a chance to come the last few years, but I'm here. This is where I made my first check, by the way, on the PGA Tour. In 2004 I made my first check here.
“I remember parring the ninth hole to make the cut, and I've got good memories."
That putt got him to the weekend where he shot 68-73 to place T59 and cash a check for $8,284.
"There's great people around this town," he said. "They put on a great show, they put a great tournament. John Deere has been supportive of the PGA Tour and our job for many, many years, and I always enjoy being here.”
He would enjoy this stay a whole lot better if he can stay near the top of the leaderboard.
That, though, has been nothing more than a 50-50 proposition for Villegas this season as he has made just 10 cuts in 21 starts this season with one WD. He does have two Top 10s — a tie for sixth at the RSM Classic last November and a tie for eighth at the Honda Classic in March.
Ending a victory drought that stretches back to his fourth Tour victory at the 2014 Wyndham Championship would give him even more fond memories of the area and tournament.
And he took strides toward that on Thursday.
“You're never going to complain about a 7-under start, so again, I didn't make any bogeys,” he said. “I gave myself chances and made some putts here and there, and solid start.”