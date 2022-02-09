Leading in 2022: Carpetland says, 'Thank You'

Carpetland has been serving its customers for a half-century.

According to the company’s owner and president Eric Langan, one of the secrets of success for the third-generation family business is its emphasis on customer service. It is something he preaches to every single one of the 80 employees spread between nine stores in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. It is a very simple philosophy based on the two magic words we all learn as kids, “thank you.”

“We appreciate all the business and all the support over the last 50 years. Without customer support, we wouldn’t have lasted 50 years. Everybody should say ‘thank you’. Being a good human being is kind of a lost art these days. If somebody does something for you, say ‘thank you’, especially in a business atmosphere,” said Langan.

Langan says that Carpetland USA is thankful for every single opportunity to serve the public no matter the size of the project.

“We have a lot of customers come in and say, ‘Oh, we're only doing a little 5’ x 5’ bathroom, it’s probably not even worth your time.’ It is absolutely worth our time. That 5’ x 5’ bathroom is just as important as a brand new house to us. Because more than likely that bathroom is going to turn into a bigger project long before the new house is going to need new floor covering again,” said Langan.

COVID

Langan’s business philosophy of supporting his employees and the community set Carpetland USA up for success during the nightmare of the COVID 19 pandemic

“It has been a roller coaster of emotion. At the onset of COVID, let's be honest, you didn’t know what was going on. (Your first reaction) is at a personal level. I didn't know if me and my family were going to be okay. Then you take it to a professional level - I know the emotions I'm feeling, I can only imagine that my 80 employees are feeling the exact same way,” said Langan.

“I always take the approach to focus on what you can control and there are a lot of variables with COVID you can’t control. I emphasized controlling what I could here at Carpetland. We put the employee first during COVID. We tried to give them as much consistency or at least enough confidence for a certain period that regardless of what's happening, we're going to pay you. Your hours may be cut, but we're going to pay you the same that we did last year. You may be staying home for half your workweek, but you're going to get paid the same,” said Langan.

Giving his staff a financial structure to bear the weight of COVID’s initial economic impact helped take a lot of stress out from underneath his people and helped them help their customers better.

“When you reduce the stress from your staff they have an opportunity to perform. When you take a mind that's racing and calm it down a little bit, then people can perform better,” said Langan.

When asked if he thought his grandfather, Carpetland’s founder, and his father would be proud of how he stewarded the family business through COVID, he leaned back in his office chair and shared a family story.

“When I bought my business from my dad, in December of 2004, I was 25, and my biggest motivation, was to one day, get a ‘Hey, you're doing a great job’ from both my grandfather and my dad. My dad wasn't the easiest guy to get a compliment from and my grandfather probably wasn't either back in the day, but you know, all grandpa's get a little softer as they age,” reminisced Langan.

He has always used his two mentors as his internal sounding board. “What would my grandfather do? Or what would my dad do in this situation?”

His grandfather has passed but he did get the much-appreciated attaboy from his dad who is retired and living in Georgia.

Langan’s father was simple and to the point. “You navigated COVID very well, and I think your people would agree with that, too.”

“They're my mentors, more my dad and my grandfather, but so I always kind of try to see and analyze and digest problems and opportunities through their purview and apply it with my little twist.”

GOOD STEWARDS IN THE COMMUNITY

One of the traditions of the half-century-old floorcovering business is giving back to the community

“We try, and I hope it's shown over 50 years, to be good stewards in our community. We give a lot of money, resources, and time back to local communities and charities,” said Langan.

He firmly believes that the relationship between Carpetland USA and the community is a “partnership.”

“If we're always just getting the business and we're not giving back I don't think that's fair. We try to be good partners with our community. I think that's very, very important,” said Langan

Supporting local businesses is also very important to Langan.

“We really want consumers to not only support us but all local businesses. It's great to have the convenience of an Amazon but if we don’t support all our local businesses then there is a penalty to be paid down the road for that. I don't think a lot of people are aware of that,” said Langan.

“If it costs maybe $1 more somewhere else, but it's local. I think that's a $1 well spent. We take being a good steward in any of our markets to heart,” said Langan.

Langan implores everyone in the community to support local businesses.

“If you’re not in the market for floorcoverings then go buy that local cup of coffee or shop at that local boutique.”

