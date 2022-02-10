Leading in 2022: Changing lives, building communities - EICC leading workforce development in 2022

As THE Community’s College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) roots run deep. With four main locations, numerous satellite centers, robust online offerings and community partnerships that extend far and wide, the college is continuously adapting, innovating and leading in education and workforce training.

There’s no better example of this commitment than EICC’s efforts to help solve the local workforce crisis. With crucial positions in manufacturing, healthcare and other industries in need of highly-skilled workers, the college has amped up efforts to fill the talent pipeline needed for businesses and organizations to thrive.

“We think this is a pivotal moment for community colleges,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “More than ever we need to help solve the workforce shortages that are critical to growing our economy and communities, and to meet the needs of our students as we recover from the challenges of the pandemic.”

With more than 65 percent of jobs requiring education and training beyond high school, and shrinking pools of candidates, employers have increasingly sought out EICC graduates because they know they have the certifications, credentials and experience needed to perform the job. Pick any IT business, healthcare facility or manufacturing plant, and you’ll find a number of alumni. Similarly, companies have continued to turn to EICC for customized training to upskill or retrain their workforce and keep productivity moving. This includes both established businesses and those new to the area who utilize special funding to cover training costs.

“We assisted 258 companies last year,” said Ellen Bluth, EICC’s Vice Chancellor of Economic and Workforce Development. “We’re seeing expansion of some of our businesses, and it’s exciting to play an integral role in preparing individuals to meet their needs.”

By keeping a pulse on what is happening locally, regionally and even nationally, EICC has been able to respond swiftly to changes and improve learning along the way. For example, despite having a successful Industrial Maintenance Technician training program in partnership with Tyson, plans are in the works to make it even more accessible by utilizing augmented and virtual reality training in addition to the hands-on lab work.

“We are always looking for ways to deliver a much more efficient and effective model,” Bluth said. “By utilizing AVR technology, employees enrolled in the program will have increased flexibility and spend less time away from work. It’s a win-win for the employee and the employer.”

Doucette added that this “win-win” situation is the college’s end goal.

“Building communities and changing lives is our mission at the community college,” he said. “Helping to solve the current workforce crisis with education and training that allows companies and individuals to grow and prosper is at the core of what we do.”

Perhaps the most visible example of EICC’s efforts is the current construction of several new Career and Technical Education (CTE) labs and facilities, including the expansion and renovation of existing classroom spaces. The work is being done thanks to the strong support of more than 70 percent of local voters who approved a $40 million bond to fund the projects. The facilities will serve both adult learners and the college’s Career Academies for high school students.

The Academies are just one more way for students to earn college-credit while in high school. While EICC has offered college-level courses for years in the areas of general education and some career training, students will now have even more options that lead directly to certificates, diplomas and degrees in a specific field. Current Academies include everything from information tech to criminal justice, healthcare and welding.

“We make sure the programs we’re offering truly reflect today’s world by seeking feedback from our program advisory councils, which include experts in the field and local employers,” said Kristen Raney, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs.

“By introducing students to these careers while they’re still in high school, it allows them to earn the credentials needed to start working in the field faster. So often these jobs are really high wage, high-demand and highly-skilled.

As we look to the New Year, I’m most excited about students discovering a path they’re passionate about and will thrive in.”

“When you’re pursuing a certificate or degree in a career field, in many cases it’s virtually free,” Doucette added. “Not only is concurrent enrollment no cost to students and their parents, but there are many scholarships that help cover the cost of tuition. This includes Iowa’s Last Dollar Scholarship, which pays the full tuition for any Iowa resident enrolled in a high-demand career and technical program.”

The new CTE Centers in Clinton and Muscatine are currently under construction and are slated to open this fall. Meanwhile construction of the facility in Dewitt and the expansion of Scott Community College’s allied health wing is just beginning. That work will be completed in 2023.

“What we do is so much bigger than awarding students a degree,” Raney said. “We provide a ladder to a better life.”

