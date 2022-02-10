Leading in 2022: 'I hear you. I know what keeps you up at night.'

You might already work with a financial advisor. He or she might have rolled over your 401(k), sold you an annuity or maybe set up a college savings plan for your children or grandchildren. I bet they make sure you get your statements on time, send you your tax forms and even meet with you once a year to review your accounts. You probably think the level of service you receive is acceptable and the norm for financial professionals. What if I told you that I interact differently with my clients? What if I told you that I treat my clients like family, take a “one-stop-shop” approach to make my customers’ lives easier and forge a relationship with my clients, operating with honesty, trustworthiness and integrity, that helps my customers sleep at night?

Have you ever heard the term “fiduciary” tossed around in regards to financial professionals? If not, you need to know that it’s of paramount importance to you. A fiduciary is someone who ALWAYS puts their client’s best interests ahead of their own: no ifs, ands or buts. I have been an active investor for 40 years and a licensed financial advisor for almost 20 years. I hold my Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses and ONLY do business as a fiduciary. Not everyone who holds themselves out as a “financial advisor” is a fiduciary, so please be sure that’s your first question when interviewing a new advisor.

I often have new clients or prospective clients come sit at my table and share snacks and gourmet coffee with me and tell me that they have “all this stuff, but they don’t know why they have it, how it works and if it’s the right solution for their situation”. There’s a lot of confusion, unanswered questions and anxiety out there over finances, even among those who have been working with a professional. I believe in education, common-sense language and helping clients set realistic expectations when it comes to their financial health. At the end of the day, do you really care about alpha and beta and risk coefficients? No, you want the peace of mind that comes from co-creating a plan and taking a holistic approach that answers the question effectively, “Am I/We Going to be O.K.?”

As regards investing, I’m passionate about it…it’s what I do for fun! After a full day of work, I greet our standard poodle, Lucy, and enjoy dinner with my husband. Afterwards, I don’t watch TV or engage on social media. Instead, I read the Wall Street Journal and The Economist cover-to-cover and then read financial magazines and blogs. I analyze stocks and pore over financial statements at my kitchen table. The investments that I unearth from all that analysis are not the kind of ideas that one is going to find in a typical “one-size-fits-all” financial plan. I believe that all investors should have access to superior customer service and the best financial planning and attention to all their needs that I can supply.

I have been deeply honored and humbled to be recognized in our community and on a broader stage. In 2020, I was chosen as the Athena Award Winner. Women in our community are nominated by their peers as being leaders in their business or profession, serving as a role model to other women in their profession and the broader community, bringing creativity and innovation to their professions and contributing their time and energy to community betterment. Many women were nominated and the field was narrowed down to four Honorees who were recognized at a wonderful luncheon. A selection committee of past Honorees and community leaders chose one winner, announced at the luncheon, and I was truly blessed to hear my name and be called to the stage. I was also the winner of the 2020 Outstanding Leadership Award for J.W. Cole Financial, my national financial firm of 500 financial professionals. Most recently, I was honored as the 2021 Quad-Cities Philanthropist of the Year and was the 2021 QC Times Readers’ Choice Award Winner in the category of Financial Advisors.

I would love to connect with you and show you that finding expertise in financial planning with a heart and getting your “financial house in order” really does make a difference in your client experience. Please call me at 563-949-4705 or email me at heidi@hhcinvestments.net. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

