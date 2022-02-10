Leading in 2022: QCBR: The premier resource for builders and consumers

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is in your corner.

Members of the Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association and consumers, can both rest assured that the association has their back 24/7.

The non-profit association represents the new home and home improvement industry in the Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois area. It acts as a premier resource for both local contractors and consumers looking to remodel or build new. In addition, the QCBR is a charitable organization that is constantly giving back to the community.

“It’s a group of people that come together for a common goal. And our goal is to improve our industry. We want to make it better for people that are in the industry and for our community,” said Lenny Wilkinson, president of the Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and the owner of Bettendorf Home Repair.

MEMBERSHIP HAS ITS ADVANTAGES

If you are accepted to be a member of the Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association it means you are a quality builder/remodeler that can be trusted by peers and consumers alike. Membership offers access to expertise, education, networking, support, and community involvement that you can’t get anywhere else.

Wilkinson uses his own experience as proof positive that the association works for its members on multiple levels.

Years ago his business suffered a devastating fire that started in an adjoining building because of illegal activity. A local news station covering the story made no distinction between the source of the fire and his business. Immediately the members of the association flooded the TV station with phone calls asking for them to clarify that Wilkinson’s business was a victim of the fire, not the source.

“I got a call from the station manager and he apologized. He said they made a big mistake. He told me he had never gotten this many phone calls about a story before. The station manager made it right and it was because they got all those phone calls. If they hadn't gotten those phone calls. I don't know. We might be out of business today,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says he gets about 30-percent of his business through referrals from other members.

“(They) know that I'm a good guy, who works hard and I see it all the way through.”

“But one of the biggest advantages is that members get to have some say in the direction of their industry. How big is that? You don't get it anywhere else.”

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

“We have education opportunities for our members. For example, I'm a certified graduate remodeler. It's a designation that I earned through the National Association of Homebuilders. It's kind of like a master's degree in remodeling. I have a degree in business management and entrepreneurial sciences and have been a remodeler for 34-years but until I went through that designation course, there were things that I learned in college and the real world that I never sewed to together. I became a certified graduate remodeler and that’s where I learned how to apply all the things I’ve learned over the years. These are the kinds of opportunities you can't get anywhere else,” said Wilkinson.

CONSUMER ADVANTAGE

For the consumer, it is a resource to find a trusted local contractor for their building project no matter how big or small.

Where can you find a trusted contractor for your upcoming project? You can search the web, ask your friends, crack open a phone book, or you can ask the experts. That’s where the QCBR comes in.

“The consumer can go to one place and see a list of people that meet certain criteria to be a member, not just anybody can be a member of the association. You have to meet certain criteria,” said Wilkinson.

In addition to meeting the criteria of being a quality builder, they need to be upstanding citizens.

“You can't have any bankruptcies, frauds on your record, or any of that kind of stuff. Every single person that comes through has to be voted into the association by their peers,” said Wilkinson.

In other words, once you decide to build or remodel your home one of your first calls should be to the Quad-Cities Builders and Remodelers Association to make sure your project has a solid foundation.

“When my wife and I were looking to build a house, I went straight to the Home Builders Association. I don't build new houses, I'm a remodeler myself,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson talked to several new home builders in the association and was “amazed at some of the beautiful work done by our members. Being a member shows a certain commitment to the industry. Because it's not free (you have to pay to be a member) people who are in (the QCBR) have a desire to make our industry a better place,” said Wilkinson.

INDUSTRY STANDARDS AND DEVELOPMENT

The association also works behind the scenes with manufacturers, municipalities, and organizations like ILLOWA on building code enforcement and development.

“When it comes to new code requirements we want to make sure everything is safe and cost-effective for our customers,” said Wilkinson.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH

“We're also very close with the student trades initiative, trying to get the word out about the industry to students getting ready to graduate from high school. College is a great thing. I have a college degree, and I'm pretty proud of it and it's helped me tremendously. But it's not for everyone. And there are opportunities out there, especially in our field for those kids (who are not going to college),” said Wilkinson.

The association’s support of the student trades also included over $15,000 in scholarships last year.

Their community outreach goes well beyond scholarships. The organization has donated money and support to Habitat for Humanity, distributed smoke detectors, organized the Parade of Homes, and the QCBR Home Show.

If you want peace of mind with a home building project contact the QCBR at https://www.qcbr.org/consumers.

Looking to become a member? Reach out at https://www.qcbr.org/why-become-a-member.

