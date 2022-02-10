Leading in 2022: Rhythm City Casino Resort - Integral to the Quad Cities Community

In 2021, as a locally owned entertainment destination, Rhythm City Casino celebrated its fifth anniversary at its Elmore Avenue location. Beyond the location milestone, they also celebrated another year of providing premier entertainment options to the Quad Cities community.

The Regional Development Authority (RDA), the qualified sponsoring organization (QSO) is also the license holder for Rhythm City. In 2021, the RDA granted over $6 million to support important organizations with the funding they received from the casino.

Rhythm City Casino supports many organizations and initiatives in the Quad Cities. Supporting the local community is a priority; “my team and I serve on several different boards in the community supporting many important causes,” said Mo Hyder, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Rhythm City Casino. In addition to making a direct contribution to charitable organizations, Hyder also said they raise money for local charity organizations through their “Donate and Get” promotions, where guests can donate money and receive a higher value in free slot play. Through these programs, Rhythm City has raised nearly $100,000 in 2021 to benefit Make-A-Wish, Lymphoma and Leukemia Society, and Birdies for Charity.

Rhythm City looks forward to continuing to be a community partner in 2022 and is already raising money for King’s Harvest along with many others planned during the year. Hyder said, “We work closely with the various not-for-profit agencies to try and understand their needs and initiatives, and help them accomplish their goals by partnering with them. I have always positioned Rhythm City as the community’s casino.”

Rhythm City also has a wide-ranging economic impact on both the local and state economies. During 2020, the total economic impact for taxes, payroll, charitable contributions, vendor spending was approximately $56MM; 96.5% of that amount was spent in Iowa. The report for 2021 has not been released, but Hyder expects it to reach over $60 million. According to Hyder, “I believe we have fulfilled the mission of the legislative intent [of gaming in Iowa], which was to create good-paying jobs, provide great entertainment options for both locals and out of state visitors, be good community partners and contribute to the local economy. Hyder credits the hardworking team members with Rhythm City Casino’s ability to give back to the community, “We have an incredible team,” said Hyder.

Rhythm City employs approximately 500 team members and offers them many opportunities for professional growth. As an integrated casino resort that includes a host of amenities such as casino, hotel, spa, event center, multiple restaurants, and more all under one roof, including back-office functions of marketing, finance, information technology, etc., the possibilities for employees to learn and grow are endless. We also provide opportunities for internships, “We work with local colleges and have had quite a few paid interns over the years”, said Hyder.

Rhythm City also provides other forms of entertainment for the community. In 2021, they hosted outside events such as a firework show for their anniversary and the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The Event Center stage also welcomed Grammy-winning artist Gladys Knight, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, the Beach Boys. In 2022, they plan to keep the momentum rolling with great entertainment options, such as Clay Walker, Lover Boy, Gatlin Brothers, Boyz II Men, and a night of professional boxing.

Rhythm City with its world-class gaming, entertainment options, three dining outlets; including Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood, and a first-class hotel and spa; is positioned well as the Midwest’s premier destination casino resort. “We provide a very broad palette of entertainment options for our customers,” Hyder said.

Hyder believes the team members, facilities, and amenities are what sets Rhythm City Casino apart from other casinos in the area. “I think that’s what makes us unique, and it’s delivered with class,” said Hyder. “every experience is delivered with the customer in mind, and delivered by employees that are very dedicated and hardworking.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0