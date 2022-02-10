Leading in 2022: The Cities Private Wealth Group - Growth, Commitment & Change

After an unprecedented 2021, The Cities Private Wealth Group is celebrating everything we have accomplished and looking forward to a host of exciting things in 2022!

In 2021, our team started as three and grew to nine talented individuals with different areas of expertise. Not only did our team grow in number but we also grew in office space.

Given the challenges of 2020 experienced by so many, we were determined to be there to support our clients and provide a lift to our community. With that being said, we needed more hands-on-deck and space to grow.

The office move was easy – we boxed up our belongings and moved across the street. It was constructing the new office that was a challenge, but an exciting one for us. Our team began planning the construction of our new office in August of 2020. We partnered with Geifman First Equity and Russell Construction, along with other partners, to complete the project in approximately eight months.

Our team worked hard to ensure the design and build were accommodating and custom to our liking, while also considering most importantly, what is best for our clients. Our new office building is located at 4840 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, Iowa. We are conveniently located by Five Guys and other mouth-watering food establishments so you can’t miss us.

“Our new location has made it easier for clients to find us and even better, share the exciting news with family and friends. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful support system around us who continue to believe in us,” said John Pavelka, Managing Partner, and Private Wealth Advisor.

Our team was eager to move into our office and begin operations on Monday, March 21, 2021. Although we were still putting together the final touches in office, we were also bringing on several new team members in the coming weeks.

Going into it, we knew this would be an incredible endeavor; however, we accepted the challenge and succeeded with everyone’s support. By April 2021, our team included four financial advisors and five support staff.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a talented team whose focus is on their client’s financial future and always providing an exceptional client experience,” said Christa Ku, the newest Associate Financial Advisor.

Since moving into our new location, our team has received very positive feedback on our new office location and the expansion of our team. We are thrilled to be on Utica Ridge with other thriving local businesses neighboring us.

Given the successful year our practice had, we wanted to ensure we were also focusing our efforts on giving back to the community.

A couple of months following our move, our team partnered with the River Bend Food Bank and held a Food Drive to collect non-perishable food items to provide hunger relief to those in the community. Over several weeks, and with the support of our clients, neighbors, family, and friends, we collected over 300 pounds of food donations!

Another rewarding project we annually participate in is the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley Christmas Gifting Program. As the holidays approach, we know this can be a difficult time for some families who unfortunately are unable to provide gifts to their families. Because of this, our team partners with BBBS and sponsor two deserving families to ensure they have a Christmas to remember. This is a very humbling experience for our team, and we will continue to do this annually.

As a practice, we appreciate the support that the many local organizations do in the community. our company participates in an Ameriprise Financial matching donation program, and because of this, we were able to donate to a local organization while Ameriprise Financial also matched that donation, equaling $2,000.

“A goal of ours for 2022 is to support the community in a BIG way. We will be starting a new campaign called, The Cities Cares, and this will allow us to focus on how we can help local organizations,” said Courtney O’Connor, Operations and Marketing Manager.

Here at the Cities Private Wealth Group, we are looking forward to 2022 and all the exciting opportunities it has to offer by giving back to the community and providing an even better experience to our clients.

The Cities Private Wealth Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

877.743.4040

4840 Utica Ridge Rd.

Davenport, IA 52807

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory, and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.thecitiesgroup.com.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA, and SIPC

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. All rights reserved.

