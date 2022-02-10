Leading in 2022: The QC Real Estate is Fast and Furious

The Quad-Cities real estate market remains strong and local experts believe that there is no reason to believe that 2022 won’t be just as strong as 2021.

According to Sharon Smith, CEO of the Quad City Area REALTORS Association, the statistics for the last three years are proof positive that the Quad-Cities market is robust.

In 2019 home listings dropped 15% but sales when up 6%. As Realtors learned to navigate the pandemic with their buyers and sellers the number of listings jumped up 8.5% and the sales jumped even higher to 11% over 2019.

Despite the pandemic, “2020 was one of the best years some of our agents have ever had. In 2021 the number of listings was down, but we're selling many, many more homes. So 2021 was a phenomenal year,” said Smith.

Homes are not only selling at a high rate in the Quad-Cities, but they are selling quicker than ever according to Smith.

“(In 2021) we had average days on the market in some of our cities as low as four average days. That takes into account everything that's selling in that marketplace. Around June, July, August, we were down in the teens, like 16, 17, 18 days on the market on average. Currently, the average is up to 29 days in our six-county area. But in 2020, during the same time, it was 48 days on the market. And in 2019, it was 47 days on the market. So our days on the market are still down,” said Smith.

WHO IS BUYING AND WHY?

According to Smith, interest rates being historically low and rising rental costs have helped the local real estate market, but that’s only part of the picture.

“We're also having people coming in from other places. I do believe we have benefitted from the trend of people working remotely,” said Smith. She added that the low cost of living makes the Quad-Cities an attractive place to live.

“I personally have dealt with a lot of individuals that are relocating due to the fact that they can. I have worked with multiple clients that had family in Chicago, but they chose the Quad Cities due to the affordability of our housing market comparatively, and now they have the option to work from home. I also worked with clients from California and Colorado for similar reasons. Their families are in the Midwest and moved here because they recognize that the Quad-Cities is the biggest bang for their buck,” said Kendra Mulcahy, the president of The Quad City Area REALTORS Association.

INTEREST RATES GOING UP

“The national forecast is for real estate to continue to be a robust industry, there is no reason to think that shouldn't be true in the Quad-Cities. I am positive there will be interest rate increases, I just don’t know how many. But we are currently half of what everybody used to say was historically low. Interest rates are half of what they were just a few years ago,” said Smith.

“So I think as long as things stay status quo, there's no reason that it shouldn't be the same as last year - a good robust market.

Interest rates are going to go up, but they're not going to go up so high that it's going to stop the market. So my forecast is that sellers should continue to feel confident in listing their homes and buyers should be confident that they are going to be able to find their new home,” said Smith.

Katie Sommers, of RE/MAX River Cities and a past president of the Quad City Area REALTORS, agrees with Smith’s local market forecast.

“I have been in real estate for 22 years and before that, I came from a real estate family. My dad sold real estate. Throughout my career, the real estate market here in the Quad-Cities has been strong. I think even when interest rates were much higher homes were selling. I remember calling my friends when interest rates dropped to 5% and said it's time to refinance. The Quad-Cities market is a solid real estate market in terms of investment and a place to live. I am very positive about the real estate outlook,” said Sommers.

THINKING ABOUT BUYING OR SELLING?

The best advice our experts can give is to make sure you have a professional realtor on your side when entering the market.

“Find an expert in your marketplace. Find a realtor that knows that area who has proven success in that area. Find someone who knows the statistics of the homes that are selling and what price they're selling for,” said Sommers.

“People walk in and just fall in love with a home. It's a very emotional experience. But you need to find an objective individual to say, ‘I know you love this home, I love this home too. But we really need to make sure that this home is safe for your family and it is a good investment.’ In some situations, it is the largest investment an individual can have. So find an expert to assist you to make sure you are making really making a sound investment,” said Sommers.

Smith’s advice for buyers and sellers deals more with the art and science of a real estate deal in 2022.

“Think about a buyer or a seller trying to navigate a multiple offer situation. In the current market, you could have 20 people going through your home and end up with seven offers. How would a seller deal with that? They look at the price, but the price isn’t everything. There are a lot of different things that go into it. Additionally, I'm not even sure how an unrepresented buyer would even attempt that, said Smith.

“I couldn't agree more. If last year is any indicator of how the market is going to be this year, it would be best to seek the guidance of a professional,” concluded Mulcahy.

