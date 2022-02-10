Leading in 2022: YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley - Expansion excitement

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley (YMCA IMV) is looking forward to serving the physical, emotional, and social wellbeing of the Quad Cities community in 2022.

“The YMCA is a community service organization. We’re much more than just a gym and swim,” said YMCA IMV CEO Brad Martell.

The YMCA IMV is most looking forward to expanding their services to assist even more of the community.

A new YMCA IMV location will be opening this year, allowing the organization to serve more Quad Citizens than ever before. A new 44,000 square foot building is slated to open in Eldridge in October.

The Eldridge location will have a six lane lap competition pool, a family warm water pool, a wellness center, group exercise space, locker rooms, and a full gymnasium. They plan on serving around 3,500 members.

“We’re anxious to get it open. It’s been a fun project to be part of,” said Martell. “And I think the community is really looking forward to it.”

The also opened their R. Richard Bittner YMCA location in downtown Davenport on December 21, 2020. Located on 4th street, the new building features expansive windows facing a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River.

“When we started the project with the architectural firm, GRO Architects, we said, ‘one thing that the Quad Cities has that a lot of other towns don’t have is something called the Mississippi River. And we want to really take advantage of that,’” Martell said.

The location has made great strides in reaching their service goals, getting close to signing up their 10,000th member.

A market study done early on estimated the building to serve around 10,000-12,000 members. Reaching this goal so soon, amid a global pandemic, shows the level of service the Y gives the community.

“We just like to serve more people each year,” Martell said. “That’s one of our goals—to serve more people next year than we serve this year.”

Martell said many YMCA locations across the country shut down due to the pandemic. He feels fortunate they were able to open the R. Richard Bittner location and work towards the Eldridge location amidst a turbulent time.

While the YMCA IMV has worked tirelessly on opening these two new locations, they’ve also added cutting-edge technology to their Bettendorf and Utica Ridge locations.

These locations recently purchased eGym equipment. An eGym user first has an onboarding meeting with a personal trainer to establish a plan. They then scan their bracelet and the machine tells them the amount of reps and sets to perform at a specific weight and intensity.

“It’s basically me, standing behind you, walking you through the workout,” said Bettendorf Family YMCA Branch Executive Director Luis Leal. “Every time you sit down, it’ll remember where you need to sit, where the range of motion is. And then when it recognizes that you become stronger, it changes the workout and it adds more weight.”

YMCA IMV prioritizes keeping our community healthy, and that goes beyond just physical health. The organization serves the youth of the community through outreach programs designed to help kids reach their full potential.

“Our outreach programs continue to be very solid,” said Executive Director of Communications and Outreach Frank Klipsch. “We have about 200 students now in our outreach programs.”

“We go out in the community and work with kids that need a little bit of assistance with anything from how to start a job, how to get into college, how to take the ACT test,” said Martell.

The programs focus on at-risk youth, working with guidance counselors and juvenile justice courts to intervene before problems grow out of control.

In their elementary and junior high program, they focus on three outcomes: grades, behavior, and attendance. With their high school program, they work with the kids on anything they need, such as obtaining employment or preparing for a college or trade school. They work in partnership with dozens of other local social service agencies as well and program providers, connecting students to the community.

“We’re looking at exploring more community collaborative services to continue to help more people to find their potential, graduate, get through all the hurdles of finding employment, figuring out their college or trade school paths, and keeping them safe and clean within our community,” said Klipsch.

The YMCA IMV also serves area children through Camp Abe Lincoln. Located outside of Buffalo, Iowa, Camp Abe Lincoln provided nearly 700 kids with full or partial scholarships to attend.

The camp offers day camp, overnight resident camp, specialty camps and weekend family camps. Martell is proud of the difference Camp Abe Lincoln makes in children’s lives.

“Kids still love to fish, they still love to canoe, they still love to shoot bow and arrow,” he said. “Resident camp is awesome, too. But if you can’t do the week long resident camp, just send your kid to day camp and you’d be shocked at the change in their behavior.”

Martell looks forward to continuing the YMCA IMV’s community partnerships to serve as many Quad Citizens as possible. In 2021, they collaborated with 38 other nonprofit organizations within the community.

“I’d have to say most of the community has no idea that we do outreach the way we do,” he said. “We’re very, very proud of the number of kids that we’ve reached.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0