MACRC Looks Forward to 2022, new East Moline Training Center

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (MACRC) not only builds the structures of our community, but builds up the community themselves, too.

This was made all the more possible by the official merger of two storied Carpenter Unions, the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, in September of 2021. MACRC now represents 52,000 working men and women across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and eastern Iowa.

“This reorganization presents real opportunities to increase our market share above and beyond our 70 percent target goal,” said MACRC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Gary Perinar. “It’s a win for our signatory contractors, it’s a win for the communities in which we live and work, and most importantly, it’s a win for our members.”

MACRC members have made a big impact in the Quad Cities community already by building a new state-of-the-art Carpenters and Millwrights Training Center in East Moline that will train the next generation of skilled union apprentice carpenters and millwrights. The 55,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in the fall.

They also worked on one of the biggest projects for the region in years. During the peak construction season, the union had as many as 100 carpenters working on the I-74 Bridge, which opened in December of 2021. They reported close to 500,000 man hours on the project altogether.

“Our members were exposed to extreme temperatures, periods in which there were around-the-clock work shifts, and many long hours,” said Perinar.

“It was difficult but ultimately rewarding work. Numerous members added to their skill set by having the experience of working on a bridge-building project of such a large scale. They are trained in this work, but when you do it on a project of this magnitude where you’re reconstructing 5.5 miles of I-74, you’re taking your skills to the next level.”

This project is an immense point of pride for MACRC members.

“They will forever be a part of this massive project that was so desperately needed for the Quad Cities communities,” said Perinar. “They did incredible work on a project that has such an interesting design and will be a focal point in the surrounding communities for decades to come. They can drive on the bridge and tell their children, ‘I built that.’ That’s powerful.”

After completing such a big project in 2021, MACRC expects millions of man hours for its members in the wake of the bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress passed last year, building road and bridge, lock and dam, and vertical projects.

They’re also looking forward to training its members on new technological advancements.

These include advancements in Infection Control Risk Assessment. MACRC members will continue to be trained on how to contain pathogens, control airflow, and protect patients in healthcare settings—an especially important task amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACRC expects to see many clean energy projects this year. This is also related to recent legislation, as the Illinois General Assembly passed an energy bill last year “that analysts believe contains the most pro-worker, pro-climate energy agenda in the U.S.”

“The legislation creates thousands of union jobs and expands apprenticeships for underserved communities,” Perinar said.

MACRC has a strong focus on training the carpenters of tomorrow. They offer an apprenticeship program that allows students to “earn while they learn” and leave the program debt free.

The students partake in the apprenticeship program for four years. They receive a robust education that helps them reach journeyman level, all while earning a paycheck.

Tens of thousands of members have graduated from this program. After they have finished, members are certified by the U.S. Department of Labor.

MACRC continues to support their members’ education as they move throughout their career. Members must undergo over 6,200 hours of training. They’re expected to maintain their current skills and continue learning new ones, which they can complete through MACRC’s Skill Advancement Program. This program offers 300 evening and weekend courses.

Perinar said this dedication to education and training not only ensures projects are done correctly, but also saves money in the long run.

“The biggest misconception is probably that union projects are much more expensive than non-union projects. Yes, we negotiate for our members the industry’s best wages, health insurance and retirement benefits. This is true. But the reason we do so is because our members are also the best trained and highest skilled in the construction industry. That’s indisputable. There aren’t the cost overruns and rebuilds that you tend to see with non-union projects.”

The existence of the MACRC benefits both its members and the communities in which they live and work.

“Being a union carpenter means you’ll always have a voice at the bargaining table and the backing of an organization that protects your workplace rights,” Perinar said. “Union carpenters bring home a good paycheck, have no cost health insurance for themselves and their families, and receive a pension and annuity so they can retire with dignity.”

The support MACRC gives to its carpenters directly benefits the community. Because the union offers its members stable employment and excellent negotiated salaries and benefits, the members are in turn able to buy homes and pay taxes within the community.

“A rising tide lifts all boats,” Perinar said.

Perinar expects MACRC’s community involvement and development to accelerate in 2022.

“We expect to see steady work on commercial, residential and industrial projects, especially with the proliferation of e-commerce fulfillment centers throughout our jurisdiction,” Perinar said.

“The Carpenters Union has been hard at work since our inception in 1881 and we don’t expect many slow periods this year. We already have many contracts already signed across our jurisdiction, which is a good sign heading into the warmer months.”

