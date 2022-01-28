Midwest Bath Co. is focused on your comfort

Midwest Bath Co. believes you deserve the bath or shower of your dreams, and they’re going to make sure that you get it.
“It’s a real feeling every morning when you wake up and take that shower or at night before you go to bed. It’s just a comfort,” said Operations Manager Darron Steagall. “It’s relaxation that you need after a hard day’s work or you know, stress with dealing with the children, things like that. And we don’t realize sometimes that we’re missing out on that [relaxation].”
Steagall and the Midwest Bath team believe in always going the extra mile to ensure every customer is satisfied. So far, they’ve been successful in this endeavor, winning the 2021 Quad City Times Readers’ Choice for Bath Remodeling.
Their high-quality work begins with their partnership with their manufacturers that ensures each customer is getting the highest quality materials.
Midwest Bath Co. works directly with the top manufacturers, delivering and installing product made to the exact specifications. The installers are trained and certified through the manufacturers.
No one else in Midwest Bath Co.’s market is able to sell in this way, as these companies carefully vet who they work with.
“We actually install the manufacturers’ products and they back the warranties,” Steagall said. “So if anything were to happen, the manufacturer still takes responsibility for said warranty. We can get it done in as little as a day with our factory trained installers and our factory specified, lifetime warranty parts.” Midwest Bath Co. will fix any issue covered under that warranty, free of charge, and that warranty transfers to the next owners of the home if you decide to move.
But don’t fret about anything going wrong with your shower or bath installation. Midwest Bath Co. will walk step-by-step with you to ensure you’re getting the exact bathroom you want at the highest quality.
The Midwest Bath team will come to your home to look at your bathroom space. A design expert will take measurements and identify the best way to accomplish the bathroom that will work for you, designing your space on the build-a-bath app so you can see what it would look like.
“They identify the best ways, then appropriately price it and put the right products together for the customer,” Steagall said. “Everything’s in their kits and they’re able to go through it right there in the home. So we take the showroom to our customer.”
Midwest Bath believes knowledge is power for their customers. The designers will give you exact specifications and pricing, which is honored for a year.
“Whether it’s now, six months from now, a year from now, two years from now,” Steagall said. “We’d like Midwest Bath to be the one to install your products.” They’ll also help put together a payment plan that’s affordable for you.
Midwest Bath Co. believes in investing in your bath and shower to ensure the space will not only serve your needs, but last while doing it.
“Don’t ever sacrifice just to go the bare minimum. A bath is something that we use every day of our life,” Steagall said. “The most expensive home improvement project is one you have to do twice.”
Because you’ll use your bath space every day, Steagall strongly encourages his customers to choose products they love.
“If you put something in your home and you just deal with it, do you love it? No. You just put it in there to get it done. So something as important as a bathroom, you want to love it because you’re going to see it every day,” Steagall said.
Midwest Bath Co. has focused on community involvement the last few years. They want their customers to recognize their faces, and know they’re here to help.
“We do more bath and shower installations than most in the region,” Steagall said. “We think it’s important to get out there and have a face to Midwest Bath so people know who we are.”
In addition to going above and beyond for their customers, Midwest Bath Co. cares for the Quad-Cities region through community outreach.
The company takes part in the “Baths for the Brave” program, which is a partnership of ten companies across the nation to support veterans in need of bathroom upgrades. They give away two showers a year to veterans of any U.S. military branch.
Midwest Bath Co. also volunteers their time, supporting local food pantries and senior centers. They’re also working to get their Safety for Seniors program up and running. The idea is to do free safety-accessory upgrades for seniors in need.
“Safety is important with the older generation,” Steagall said. Midwest Bath Co. has the lowest walk-in-bath and shower thresholds in the market, ensuring seniors are able to enter and exit their tub or shower safely.
Midwest Bath takes great pride in the service their company provides to both customers and the community. They keep a strong relationship with his team, and ensure they have the right people in the right place so their customers are taken care of.
“Midwest Bath is our baby. We are a team that actually cares about this business. We’re here to stay and the only way we can do that is to take care of our customers. Because at the end of the day, Midwest Bath is our customers.”
Their mission statement says: “Our mission is to be a premier bath remodeling company. To this end, we strive to hire persons of the highest integrity, who will dedicate themselves to providing our customers with exceptional workmanship and extraordinary service; to not just meet, but exceed their expectations; to treat our customers as we would want to be treated, to build relationships that foster repeat and referral business through high customer satisfaction in all areas. To reach this goal, we endeavor to provide our team members a positive, supportive and fair work environment, in which they, individually and collectively, can thrive. We do all this to ensure the longevity of Midwest Bath Co.”