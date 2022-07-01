Rain could not keep the energy down at the John Deere Classic

Blue skies quickly darkened at the John Deere Classic Friday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a horn blasted to warn visitors to take cover. Very shortly after, a steady rainfall came down.

Hundreds of people ran for cover and for the folks in the pro shop, this was a good thing. Devin Goebel said the tournament coordinators expect the rain every year and are always ready for it.

"Most of the time we get the golf shop ready to go because they're going to want to come inside and get some merchandise," he said.

For the employees, the rain is no big deal, but it does cause a problem for the players.

"They have to come in, regroup and go back out, but as far as staffing, this is one of our prime times to make some sales in the golf shop," he said.

TPC Deere Run General Manager Todd Hajduk held an umbrella outside the clubhouse while he kept one eye one on the course and the other on the growing crowd. Rain is not welcomed, but it is expected, he said.

"We're fortunate enough up to this point that we haven't had any, but we do get rain about every year," he said. "It is what it is. You deal with it just like anything else. We just do the best we can."

Grounds crews and volunteers were quick to jump into action, but luckily, the rain stopped. For volunteer Bill Mortier, this is just par for the course. He's been a volunteer in Silvis for the last five years. Rain or shine, Mortier is on the course for one simple reason: "I love golf," he said.

The rain on Friday was a setback, but he was able to take shelter with a few other volunteers while he waited for the all clear sign. Soon enough, the players were back on the course and Mortier resumed his role and got back to doing what he loves the most.

"(I love) watching these great golfers. That's the most fun part," he said.

