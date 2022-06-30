Thompsons Continue the Family Legacy with Premier RV

This is sponsored content.

ADVERTORIAL— Brad Thompson is no stranger to selling RVs. In fact, it’s been a part of his life since he was a child.

Brad’s parents, Jim and Darlene Thompson, owned and operated an RV dealership for decades before passing ownership on to Brad and his four siblings. The siblings, Mark (Dawn) Thompson, Tim (Brenda Thompson), Jill (Larry) Tappendorf, and Ann (Paul) Thorndyke sold the business five years ago.

Brad and his wife, Brandy, decided they weren’t finished with the RV industry. In October 2021, the couple opened up their own dealership, Premier RV, in Blue Grass.

“I grew up in a big family RV business, and it’s really fun to see people use their vacation and free time in an RV,” Brad Thompson said. “We help them find that right home that matches their needs, and they have a great time with it.”

Premier RV is a full-service dealership, selling both new and used RVs as well as offering service and accessories. The company prides itself on offering customer care that can’t be found at the big box dealers.

“We came up with a model when we started of what customers deserve. Every decision, we have that in mind,” Thompson said. “Everything has completely transparent pricing, and the sales process itself is very simple. The customers that have worked with our staff in the past know that they’re going to be serviced and taken care of even after the sale.”

THE JOURNEY TO OPENING

As any entrepreneur knows, opening your own business is a long journey.

Culture was important to the Thompsons, which led them to bring on many people who worked for their previous business. Nearly 80% of their current staff also worked at the previous family dealership. The team collectively has over 360 years of RV industry experience.

“We were fortunate to work with a lot of talented people before this business. Not only are they talented, but they’re able to work together well to have an area where you always have a voice, and people enjoy coming to work every day,” Thompson said.

A strong company culture proved incredibly valuable for Premier RV, as the arrival of their steel building was delayed by 90 days. Their general contractor, Brus Construction, had their concrete foundation laid and their lot fenced in, and the team was ready to work. Operations began at Brad and Brandy’s house, and then moved to two temporary service buildings and two travel trailers for the sales crew. They even met with the bank in these trailers to sign loan documents. Quarters were cramped, but it allowed for the team to quickly build great relationships right away.

THE JOYS OF CAMPING

The camping industry has naturally evolved since Thompson was first working for his parents when he was young.

“We see a lot of families here in their mid-20s all the way up to retirement age, and they’re using our RVs in totally different ways,” Thompson said.

With the expansion of people working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic, many are using RVs as a live-work space rather than for recreational purposes.

“People aren’t necessarily going back to the office. They’ve done it for the last year or two, so now they’re able to be more mobile. Why not see the country while you’re doing it?” said Thompson.

Premier RV carries a wide variety of RVs to fit any of your needs. They have nearly 180 RVs of all types, from entry line coaches to pull toy haulers. The knowledgeable sales staff has cultivated a relaxed, casual environment, and with two-thirds of the 25,000 square foot building dedicated to servicing RVs, the company will care for you throughout your entire RV experience.

BUILDING A STRONG PARTNERSHIP

In order to build Premier RV into the customer-focused enterprise it is today, the Thompsons knew they needed a reliable banking partner to support their vision.

Enter Quad City Bank & Trust.

Amanda Boyer, First Vice President, Commercial Banking & Business Development/Commercial Loans at Quad City Bank & Trust, has known the Thompson family for years.

“I’ve known their awesome reputation in the Quad Cities. I felt very, very confident when Brad approached me about wanting to do this that it would be undoubtedly a success,” Boyer said.

Several people recommended Quad City Bank & Trust to Brad, including his financial advisor. He said the bank’s customer service has been

incredible since the beginning of their partnership.

“They operate similarly to how we want to operate,” Thompson said. “They’re very transparent and upfront about rates and what they can do. They make the process very simple. There wasn’t a tremendous amount of red tape.”

Boyer and Thompson communicated multiple times a week throughout the building process. The communication allowed for a level of attention and care that Thompson felt he may not have received at a larger corporation.

Boyer said Quad City Bank & Trust has the resources of a larger bank with the high levels of customer service of a community bank. This allows them to be highly flexible in what they’re able to do for their customers. In addition, the experienced commercial banking team meets weekly to discuss their various projects, meaning customers have access to extensive expertise.

Most of all, customers will find a partner who believes in their business.

“It’s truly an honor to work with them to help bring this to the finish line, and help them create this legacy for their family,” said Boyer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0