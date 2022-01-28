Tyson's Salter never skips a step

COVID protocols remain in place in Tyson facilities to ensure they’re protecting the health and safety of team members. This includes requiring masks, maintaining workstation barriers and reminding those who don’t feel well to stay home. Tyson is testing team members with symptoms as well as those who’ve been in close contact and are providing team members with various ways to get paid while they’re away from work. Tyson Foods doesn’t stop caring for their employees once their shift ends. They offer educational opportunities, such as ESL and GED reimbursements, and multiple scholarships for children and Tyson team members. Employees are also able to apply to work in the “earn while you learn” One Plus Two maintenance training program. Participants in this program work part-time at the plant while also taking college courses to pursue certification in maintenance, all while receiving full-time compensation with benefits from Tyson.