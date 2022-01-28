Tyson's Salter never skips a step

Barb Salter has had a storied career at Tyson Foods, holding a variety of positions throughout her 37 years before being promoted to complex manager of the Joslin, Illinois facility in 2017. She’s proud of her hard work and accomplishments.
But she’s most proud of being able to help so many of her coworkers along the way.
“To me, it’s a great feeling to help others grow, and watch them unleash their potential,” Salter said.
Salter is responsible for every aspect of the business within her facility. She cherishes the responsibility of leading her team and keeping them safe, creating an atmosphere that embodies the caring and supportive team environment Tyson Foods strives for in all its facilities.
Salter has worked in five different Tyson plants, beginning as a frontline team member cutting meat on the processing floor. She took advantage of every professional opportunity the company offered her, working her way up to her current role.
“There isn’t a step I skipped,” she said. “I’ve had many great mentors along the way as well. Any of our team members have the same opportunity.”
Tyson Foods is an incredibly diverse workplace. The Joslin facility has over 2,700 employees who speak nearly 17 different languages with 27 different dialects. These employees have access to interpreters to ensure they are able to communicate with other employees and leadership. This helps immensely, as Salter values communication as a leader.
“For me personally, as a leader, it’s critical to always operate with integrity, and honesty, and do what you say you’re going to do to build those relationships,” she said. “I have an open door policy.”
Salter emphasized her dedication to treating her team like family. This is especially true when it comes to safety. She said her number one priority is keeping her team safe.
Tyson and Salter embrace the “We Care” program to ensure everyone in the facility is operating in a safe work environment. Managers meet with their 35-45 team members at least once a month to do a job safety briefing.
“We do a PHI, which is an inspection of their work area looking for any safety exposures. We do a general safety contact to make sure they’re aware of exposures in their work area. We talk about a process out of control, getting them to recognize what a process out of control might look like. So if it happens, there’s not one person in this plant that doesn’t have the ability to stop the entire process,” Salter said.
The company has also prioritized safety when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our team members remains our top priority, which is why we’ve required that our U.S. team members be vaccinated and are offering booster shots to them and their families,” said Salter.
COVID protocols remain in place in Tyson facilities to ensure they’re protecting the health and safety of team members. This includes requiring masks, maintaining workstation barriers and reminding those who don’t feel well to stay home. Tyson is testing team members with symptoms as well as those who’ve been in close contact and are providing team members with various ways to get paid while they’re away from work. Tyson Foods doesn’t stop caring for their employees once their shift ends. They offer educational opportunities, such as ESL and GED reimbursements, and multiple scholarships for children and Tyson team members. Employees are also able to apply to work in the “earn while you learn” One Plus Two maintenance training program. Participants in this program work part-time at the plant while also taking college courses to pursue certification in maintenance, all while receiving full-time compensation with benefits from Tyson.
Supporting their diverse workforce is also a top priority.
“We have citizenship reimbursements. We have Immigration Connection, where we partner with Esperanza Legal Center for immigration guidance for our team members,” Salter said. “And there’s other people of their culture that work here, so they feel comfortable.”
Tyson also provides a chaplaincy program – one of the largest private sector corporate chaplaincy programs in the country. Tyson’s chaplaincy network includes more than 100 chaplains across 22 states, including at the Joslin plant, who make themselves available to talk to team members and provide pastoral care, counseling and support regardless of religious affiliations or beliefs.
Any Tyson employee enduring a hardship will find support from their employer. Tyson’s Helping Hands program provides the opportunity for team members to apply for financial support when facing a need. If a team member finds themselves in a place of hardship, beyond the Helping Hands, Tyson’s community liaison seeks out other nonprofits that might be able to help them. They also have an employee assistance program for financial advice and counselors available. The company participates in a program to assist team members in purchasing a home in Rock Island County.
As she continues to work diligently to protect her team, Salter is looking forward to new advancements at Tyson in 2022.
“We’re very excited about our new material handling building that will go online the end of April,” she said. “We’re also excited about the automation we have coming to the plant, also the end of April, with automated saws. Both of these items, the new automated material handling building and the installation of the new saws, remove safety exposures and hazards for our team members.”
“With the new automation coming in, it’s not going to replace our team members. It’s going to make them more valuable. There is no robotic replacement to the unique skills and dedicated work that our team members do.”
“Tyson Foods is a great place to work,” says Salter. “We produce high quality beef, pork, and poultry. Our focus is to win with customers by producing the highest quality of products and with the safe handling of our animals, win with our team members by providing them a safe work environment and opportunities for growth, and win with excellence through continuous improvement and innovation on the forefront.”