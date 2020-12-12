Executives' Corner: Sister Joan Lescinski

For example, I’m a person who’s kept a daily journal probably since I was 15 or 16 years old, so it’s wonderful to be able to go back and look — in this case 14 years — to see what was happening to me in that six-month period or so. And as I look back on that time, as I did, oh, a couple of months ago so that I could remember what was helpful to me so that I might be able to do the same for my successor, what I saw were some of these things: The first time I got here, the office assistant gave me the internal campus directory, and I would come and meet five or 15 people, on the way home I’d look at the directory to put names and faces together. The other thing that time period did for me was let me get to see the Quad-Cities. I had never been to Iowa and knew nothing about the Quad-Cities or, frankly, St. Ambrose. People from the Chamber drove me around town and showed me the community. We went across the river and talked about the community, about how we’re not separated by the river but joined by the Mississippi River. That was a new concept; I had no idea about that.