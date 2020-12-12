Executives' Corner: Sister Joan Lescinski

Sister Joan Lescinski breaks barriers. In 2007, she became the first religious sister and the first woman to be named president of St. Ambrose University.
From the beginning, she’s been a fixture in Quad-City leadership circles, serving on many boards and as an informal advisor to some of the region’s top business and government leaders. More prominently, she’s led efforts to grow the Davenport-based Catholic university. In her tenure, St. Ambrose has added or expanded five degree programs and completed multi-million-dollar capital projects, including a recreation center and a health sciences building on the Genesis Medical Center West Central Park campus.
She also led the largest fundraising effort in school history, obtaining a goal-shattering $25 million.
Now, Sister Joan is nearing retirement. A search is underway for her replacement, who’ll she’ll mentor for several months after the next president is named this winter. Overlapping leadership transitions are typical in the academic world, Sister Joan told me during a recent chat. And they’re becoming more common in the corporate world, where companies increasingly see advantages to continuity.
MC: Your announcement in August to retire next year included news that you’d stay on for several months after the next president is named. Can you talk about why that’s important?
SJ: That overlap is quite customary in higher education because of the summer-to-summer calendar. Under the current search calendar we have, our search firm has indicated they’ll have it wrapped up sometime in early February.
Typically the way presidents-elect use it is to come to campus. He or she would come to campus a couple of days a month to begin to get to know the key players on campus, and have the sitting president introduce the person around so he or she can begin to get to know the local area, the local business community. For instance, I serve on the Chamber board of directors. I expect to introduce this person to the key players from the Chamber and important leaders in the business community.
You know, I was extremely grateful to Ed Rogalski, my predecessor for 20 years, that he took the time in those months I would come to visit to give me the opportunity to meet the people on campus but also meet the Quad-Cities community. It let me, in a sense, hit the ground running more than I might have.
MC: Sometimes in the business world there’s one boss on Friday and a new boss on Monday. Can you talk about how valuable that transition time is from a leadership perspective?
SJ: Part of it is the corporate world works in a different system, and I understand that. In the higher-ed world, there’s tremendous emphasis on getting to know the culture of an institution you’re about to serve.
For example, I’m a person who’s kept a daily journal probably since I was 15 or 16 years old, so it’s wonderful to be able to go back and look — in this case 14 years — to see what was happening to me in that six-month period or so. And as I look back on that time, as I did, oh, a couple of months ago so that I could remember what was helpful to me so that I might be able to do the same for my successor, what I saw were some of these things: The first time I got here, the office assistant gave me the internal campus directory, and I would come and meet five or 15 people, on the way home I’d look at the directory to put names and faces together. The other thing that time period did for me was let me get to see the Quad-Cities. I had never been to Iowa and knew nothing about the Quad-Cities or, frankly, St. Ambrose. People from the Chamber drove me around town and showed me the community. We went across the river and talked about the community, about how we’re not separated by the river but joined by the Mississippi River. That was a new concept; I had no idea about that.
So I looked back at the people Dr. Rogalski introduced to me, who were prominent people, at Deere, at the banks, at some of the corporations locally. Again, it began to attune me to who are some of the key players in our area. Because I’m of the belief, and Dr. Rogalski was, that higher-educational institutions should be key players in helping to advance the welfare of the local community. One thing led to another, and I got to meet a lot of people ahead of time, a breakfast here, a lunch there, a dinner. I would hope to do something similar for my successor.
Notice it’s both an internal and external acculturation, both to the internal culture of the university and the external culture of the wider region.
MC: Based on your experience, what advice do you have to someone coming into a new leadership role?
SJ: Like anyone else going into a new thing, I was hoping I could quickly enough learn the new culture, fit in well and not make too many cultural faux pas. But, again, I had such wonderful advice from people when I got here: This is an important thing in the Quad-Cities, and This is an event you’ll want to attend. The only way I would have not fit in is if I chose not to fit in. It’s such a welcoming community that goes out of its way to make you feel welcome. If you do even a little bit of work, you’ll find people going out of their way to help you.
Let me give you a vignette if I can. (Sister Joan tells a story about attending a Moline Rotary club meeting after about six months in town. Someone asked her what she’d learned so far about the community.) I said, Here’s an important thing I’ve learned: Don’t ever burn a bridge in the Quad-Cities because everybody is connected to everybody, and the room roared, Matt. It made me realize the tightness of this community. (At the end of the same meeting, a farmer offered her a ride in a combine, she said, another beautiful gesture to help connect her to the Quad-Cities. She took him up on the ride a few months later.)
MC: Being a university president was nothing new when you took over St. Ambrose, since you’d led a university before. But are there things you’ve learned about leadership from your time at St. Ambrose?
SJ: The thing I’ve learned about leadership is I don’t know all the answers. Early on in my first presidency I had a wonderful mentor who said to me, Joan, you need to surround yourself with the smartest and most creative people you can find, so when it comes time for you to make those critical decisions for the university, you can make the best decision you can. I would say that’s ongoing learning for me. When faced with these incredibly complex problems – and we’ll just use COVID-19 as an example – a problem that nobody around here had any experience with, what did we do? We surrounded ourselves with the best, smartest people we can. For instance, would we reopen this fall, and would we do it face to face? It took from mid-March until June to gather all the sources we needed to help me make a final decision in the end to bring people back to campus.
I don’t have all the answers. And if I’m going to be a good leader, I have to reach out and get the best possible advice I can from as many different points of view I can get. Then I have my best shot to make the decision that’s best for St. Ambrose. Don’t make your decisions quickly, lightly or rashly, and always listen to different points of view before you make decisions.
