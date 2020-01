A “Heroes with Four Legs” workshop will be presented from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This is for students ages 4 through first grade. Kids will discover the skills dogs have and the jobs they do in the community. The workshop is $11 for Putnam members and $14 for non-members. Registration is required online or call 563-324-1933.