Exploring family histories fun, educational

Most of us are not interested in our family history until later in life. In my case, it was when my aunt asked me to take over what she had collected, as she was in her 80s and not in good health.
The problem with starting late is that by then, many of the people you would like to talk to are already gone. You can always find the marriage, baptism, graduation and death records stored away in church and civil records. But the family stories about who did what, how your ancestors got here and what kind of people they were are often lost. Most people can go back at least two generations. If you are lucky enough to still have one or two grandparents around, it is time to talk to them. If you are the grandparents, try to get one of your grandchildren interested. Sit down with some type of audio recording device and ask them to tell you how they got here, how they met their spouse, what kind of jobs they did, who were their parents and their grandparents and what they were like. With a little luck they can take you back to your great-great-grandparents. Ask them about any family stories they know about.
If they have old family pictures, ask them who are the people in the pictures and what year it was taken. While working on my family history, I was often frustrated as I went through old picture albums of my grandparents because the other people in the pictures (other relatives) were not identified. I spent a lot of time with my mother and aunt looking at pictures and asking them who are the other people in the picture with grandpa or grandma, where was it taken and about what year. Both my mother and aunt are now gone; I would never have gotten that information if I had waited.
After working on my family history, here are some suggestions for those who have an interest on working on a family project like this:
■ Tell your siblings, cousins and other family members you are working on your family history and would like to have them send you information on their branch of the family tree. I told them not to send me any original pictures, as I did not want to be responsible for returning them; only copies were requested.
■ Work out your family tree as best you can and then ask your oldest living relatives to review it to see if everyone is in the right place. In my case, it took several reworkings of the tree before everyone agreed it was correct.
■ Collect all the pictures and store them on a CD, sorted by family ancestor and then down that tree branch. Each picture should have a list of who the people in the picture were, where possible.
■ Write up a history starting with the oldest family member you have information on. Include information on where these ancestors came from. If they were immigrants, what country did they come from, what ship did they arrive on and what port of entry did they come through? Why did they settle in this part of our country? If they were born in the USA, be sure you include their birth and death dates and locations. Any family stories as to their careers or organizations that they belonged to can be added if you have them.
With all of this information placed on the CD, I sent a copy of the CD to each family member who contributed to the history material. That way, we all had pictures and information from everyone’s tree branch. I hope this gives you some ideas and a basic process of how to put all this together. Additional information is available at several ancestral web sites, such as www.ancestry.com, www.myheritage.com/Ancestry, and ancestorrecords.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!