Exploring family histories fun, educational

The problem with starting late is that by then, many of the people you would like to talk to are already gone. You can always find the marriage, baptism, graduation and death records stored away in church and civil records. But the family stories about who did what, how your ancestors got here and what kind of people they were are often lost. Most people can go back at least two generations. If you are lucky enough to still have one or two grandparents around, it is time to talk to them. If you are the grandparents, try to get one of your grandchildren interested. Sit down with some type of audio recording device and ask them to tell you how they got here, how they met their spouse, what kind of jobs they did, who were their parents and their grandparents and what they were like. With a little luck they can take you back to your great-great-grandparents. Ask them about any family stories they know about.