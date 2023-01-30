Explosions hit Colona home on Thursday and Friday following fire response

Two explosions ignited a Colona single-family, two-story home on Thursday and Friday. The first was caused by gunpowder storage in the basement, while the second is currently under investigation.

There were no occupants at the home during the time of the initial fire and explosions. Though explosion force made contact with interior crews on Thursday, no firefighters were transported for injuries, and all crews were accounted for within minutes of exiting the structure, according to the press release.

Because of the damage, the home is considered a total loss. The displaced family is being assisted by family members, according to the news release.

The cause and origin of the Thursday fire and Friday explosion are currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office.

Colona first fire command units responded to the Thursday fire around 10:29 p.m. and began a primary search and fire control at the home upon arrival. According to a news release, the explosion took place from the basement area while crews were in the midst of requesting a box alarm to the second level.

A mayday distress call was sent out immediately following the explosion, and interior crews were forced to flee out of windows and door emergency exits. Crews took defensive action to smother the fire for hours after the mayday was cleared.

According to Colona fire officials, the home was deemed unsafe for offensive actions because of the condition of the fire and unknown items inside exploding. Units remained on scene until roughly 3:30 a.m.

The response to the Thursday incident included six chiefs, 60 firefighters, five engines, one rescue, three tenders, one ladder and support truck, and two ambulances. Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Silvis, Orion, Osco, Moline 2nd Alarmers and Genesis all provided mutual aid. The initial fire was reported to the Henry County Sheriff's Office by a passerby.

At approximately 6:43 a.m. on Friday, another explosion took place on the second-story level while crews were back on-scene performing secondary checks from the previous night's fire. According to another news release, fire suppression efforts continued for hours because of the home being unsafe for offensive action from Thursday's incident. Units remained on-scene until around 9:30 a.m.

Five chiefs, 50 firefighters, four engines, eight tenders, two ambulances and one ladder truck responded Friday, and Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Silvis, Orion, Osco, Geneseo, Cambridge and Genesis all provided mutual aid.

