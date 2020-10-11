Eye doctor Russell Nielsen captured life through different lenses

To his kids, Russell was a quiet man. To his clients, he never stopped talking.

Classmates would tell Russell’s kids about their visits to his office for eye appointments.

“They would always tell me, ‘Boy, he just talked my ear off! You couldn’t believe how talkative he was during the examination, back and forth in discussion,’” Nielsen said. “Here, we hardly heard a peep out of him at home.”

His daughter Julie Nielsen Wolf, 68, figured her dad was “talked out” by the time he got home. She described him as an old-school doctor who stayed with patients during their entire visits, helping them pick out the perfect pair of eyeglasses.

Outside of the office, Russell peered at the world through a camera lens, capturing family vacations and more. He was part of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Camera Club. His interest began after his mother bought a box camera in the early 1900s. Growing up on a farm, Russell lost his mother to an illness at a young age.

As an only child who mostly spent time alone with his own father and their housekeeper, Russell especially came to love family gatherings with his aunts, uncles and cousins. He made sure to document their get-togethers with his camera.