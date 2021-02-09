Factory farm opponents call for ‘bold action’ from Iowa Legislature

“The dysfunction in our ag system is what has allowed him, his father and his grandfather to rake in over $1.5 million in subsidies,” she said.

Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, and 18 others have co-sponsored HF 440 calling for a moratorium on expansion of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOs, “because the relentless expansion of these large operation poses threats to our health, our air quality and our drinking water.”

“It’s past time for the Legislature to act,” he said. “Ignoring the increasing threat to the health of our rural farms and communities, the threat to our quality of life and the threat to our fragile environment can no longer be business as usual here at the Capitol.”

However, Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, who has introduced similar bills in the past, acknowledged that the bill “has no chance” of approval “in a Republican-controlled atmosphere.”

“We need better communication, I think, from rural residents to their rural, mostly Republican representatives,” she said.

That kind of thinking may be why Democrats represent mostly urban parts of the state while Republicans represent all or parts of 97 out of Iowa’s 99 counties, Deatsch said.