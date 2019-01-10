Ballet Quad-Cities is taking on classic fairytales such as Peter and The Wolf and Mother Goose with Orchestra Iowa performing the music of Prokofiev, Ravel and more. See the show at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $15-$25 are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by calling 800-745-3000.

