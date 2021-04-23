Faith leaders hope Chauvin verdict lifts racial justice work

The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign and a prominent racial justice advocate, agreed with others that there is still work to be done.

"We must meet this public act of justice and accountability with federal legislation that will hold officers of the law accountable in every state," Barber said. "And we must continue to work in every community to shift public investment from overpolicing poor, Black and brown communities to ensuring restorative justice and equity for all people."

The verdict comes as the nation's largest Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, is roiled by racial tensions. Some Black pastors have left and others are voicing dismay over pronouncements by the SBC's six seminary presidents — all of them white — restricting how the subject of systemic racism can be taught at their schools.

One of the SBC's most outspoken Black pastors, the Rev. Dwight McKissic of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, welcomed the guilty verdict.

"God has spoken, let the church say, Amen," McKissic tweeted. "Verdict indicates America has taken major step toward justice for all.