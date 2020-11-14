Family, concerned citizens gather for missing Breasia Terrell

T’Miyah, 8, and Terrance Brown, 6, of Davenport, share a jacket and carry a sign in honor of missing Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, along 53rd Street Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Davenport. The 10-year-old Davenport girl went missing sometime late July 9 or early July 10. Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.
Countless searches. Many prayer vigils. Thousands of flyers handed out and mounted to everything from gas station windows to telephone poles.
Four months have passed and 10-year-old Breasia Terrell remains missing. During much of that time the Davenport Police Department and Breasia's family remained silent.
That changed Saturday as roughly 20 family members, friends and concerned citizens shrugged off the morning's intermittent freezing rain and gathered under grey skies in the parking lot of Jersey Meadows Apartments in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.
The goal was to walk up and down East 53rd to remind people that a little girl is still lost.
"It's been hard — harder than most people could imagine. Being without Breasia is just as hard now as it was when this happened," said Aishia Lankford, the 10-year-old's mother. "People ask me questions. People want answers. And a lot of people have their own ideas."
Lankford’s daughter disappeared sometime between late Thursday, July 9, and noon Friday, July 10. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father, at the Jersey Meadow's apartments.
Dinkins, a registered sex offender, was arrested July 10 for failing to register the address where he was living. He remains held at Scott County Jail, and has been named a person of interest in the case. Davenport Police do not call him a suspect, but they ask the public to call them if they recall seeing Dinkins' maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Davenport or Clinton County areas the night of July 9 or morning of July 10.