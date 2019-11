Family Day Festival of Trees

From 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, it will be Family Day at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees at The RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Families can get $1 off admission for the whole family. Regular admission is $10 adults, $6 seniors and $3 ages 2-10. Features include photo opportunities, costumed characters, writing letters to Santa, courtesy of the Quad-City Times, and special giveaways courtesy of Kwik Star. The festival is a fundraiser for Quad-City Arts.