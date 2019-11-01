Families can learn about some of the Native American groups who lived in the Quad-City region during a family program 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Children will learn about the traditions and the games throughout history. All ages are welcome. Registration is recommended to ensure the appropriate number of materials. Cost is $6 child, $3 child (member), free for accompanying adults and children 3 years and younger.

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport. $6.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

