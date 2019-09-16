ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio is just the second of the Denver Broncos' 17 head coaches to start his career 0-2, but he believes that should come with an asterisk.
Fangio disputed two calls on Chicago's final drive Sunday that helped the Bears escape with a 16-14 win on Eddy Pineiro's field goal as time expired.
One was a roughing penalty on Bradley Chubb and the other a decision by rookie referee Adrian Hill to put 1 second back on the clock after Allen Robinson's 20-yard catch at the Denver 35.
After Fangio's gutsy call to go for 2 put them up 14-13 with 31 seconds left, Chubb had what looked like a clean hit on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky just as he got a first-down throw off to his tight end in the right flat.
Asked about the call, Fangio began his Monday news conference this way:
"In regards to officiating, I'm just going to quote Sean Payton, who's a much more senior head coach than I am: 'We can't control poor officiating or awful calls.'"
Fangio had plenty to say about the officials putting time back on the clock after Robinson went to the ground just as the clock ticked to 1 second, then 0.
The referee quieted the crowd and the Broncos when he said the Bears had called timeout in the nick of time and put 1 second back on the clock.
