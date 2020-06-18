Fans in the stands for IndyCar in Iowa, with some reassigned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEWTON, Iowa — There will be spectators in the stands at Iowa Speedway for two IndyCar races next month, with some fans who have already purchased tickets being moved to different seats.

IndyCar said Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be available for the races at the short oval July 17 and 18. It could be the second weekend in a row when the open-wheel series has spectators for its races.

About 5,000-6,000 tickets will be available each night at the Iowa track that is just under a mile long and has more than 25,000 permanent seats. Groups will be separated by at least six feet in order to align with state guidelines for COVID-19.

There were no fans in the massive grandstand at Texas when IndyCar opened its pandemic-delayed season there June 6, and no spectators will be allowed at the next race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. Tickets are being sold for races July 11 and 12 at Road America, a four-mile, 14-turn road course in Wisconsin where fans can more easily be spread out.

All previously purchased tickets for the Iowa race weekend will be honored, including season tickets. But seating will be reassigned for all existing ticketholders in order to follow safe social distancing guidelines.